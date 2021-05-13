Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai 13th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Angoori slaps Vibhuti

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai 13th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Vibhu and TMT playing music, Vibhu says I will play raag now, Vibhu prays and think’s please impress bhabhiji with it and starts singing, lyrics say Bhabhiji love me, Angoori fierce walks to him Tiwari follows, Angoori slaps Vibhu says whenever you sing I feel someone is dying, Tiwari says slap twice, Angoori slaps and says if you sing again I will kill you.

Guruji singing, Vibhu rushed to him and tells him he is being slapped, Guruji says oh god, how did this happen, and this means you didn’t sing in rythm, show me what you sang, Vibhu tells us what all raags he added, Guruji says you missed one raag and it turned from love raag to angry raag and don’t worry I have raag husband convince, in this you will have to lick husbands chappal too, and do you agree the promise, Vibhu says yes and leaves.

Angoori very angry at Vibhuti and Angoori yells at Vibhu and abuses him, Tiwari asks what did he do, Angoori says his song sound like he is abusing my whole family and me, I am so angry, Tiwari says keep it up, Tiwari enjoys seeing Angoori angry over Vibhu.

Vibhu thinking I still can’t believe she slapped me, Vibhu calls Tiwari in balcony and asks him to meet him downstairs, Angoori hears Vibhu’s voice and throws chappals at him. Tiwari enjoys the whole scenario.

Bhorilal at tea stall, Vibhu passing by singing song sits beside Bhorilal, Vibhu asks him to call him Pandit Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, Bhorilal says come to me to my farms sing and make it rain, Vibhu says I have to rehearse a lot whole day, I cant do that, Bhorilal says I beg you, Vibhu says I am sorry I can’t its my devotion, even my master made yamraj wait till he complete his reheay, Bhorilal begs him, Vibhu says okay you go ahead I will complete rehearsal and join you, Bhorilal excited leaves.

Vibhu singing with TMT, Vibhu asks Tiwari didnt come yet, Tiwari walks in, Vibhu asks boys to greet him, Tilu offers Tiwari sweets, Tiwari says how about some alcohol, Vibhu says this is my devotion, no alcohol now, Vibhu asks for shoes, Tiwari asks why, Vibhu says with this raag we lick chappals, Tiwari hands him chappals, Vibhu starts singing and licks Tiwari’s chappals.

Tiwari says come to place, my wife loves classical music.

Angoori and Tiwari waiting for Vibhu, Tiwari says I guess he is scared of you, Angoori says I didn’t know what happened to me yesterday, TMT walk in with Vibhu scared of Angoori, Angoori welcomes him and welcomes him.

Tiwari gets call from Amaji, Amaji asks is anyone around, Tiwari says Vibhu and his students are here, Amaji tells Tiwari he is going to have issues from his neighbour, Tiwari whispers Angoori what solution Amaji gave, Tiwari asks Vibhu to sit out in open and sing, Vibhu and TMT walk out and Tiwari closes door.

Pre cap: Guruji says to Vibhu I have new raag use it infront of her husband

