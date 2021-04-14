Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai 14th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Vibhu traumatized – TMT updates

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai 14th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Commissioner says to Vibhu that should you don’t inform fact, Manohar will tattoo in your hand, Vibhu says I do know nothing, Manohar tattoos on Vibhus hand, Commissioner will get name that they discovered necklace and thief.

Helan scolds Tiwari and Angoori for false accusing Vibhu, Each apologize to Helan. Helan says shut up and cease with drama,Tilu says Tiwari due to you poor Vibhu needed to see this present day wnd additionally we blamed him, Helan says Anu even you didnt recognise him, Anu says proof was towards him. Police van arrives, Helan says my son is right here, Vibhu walks to Helan, Helan asks why are you fairly what’s unsuitable, Anu asks Vibhu is he alright, Vibhu reveals his hand, written “I dont have father, I’m a thief”. All shocked studying that. Vibhu goes inside.

Angoori says we made such large mistake, poor Vibhu he was harmless, I can by no means forgive myself, Tiwari says not an enormous deal relax, Angoori says you’re heartless, take a look at Vibhu. Angoori will get name from Amaji and Angoori tells complete story, Amaji says Pandit Rampal requested you two shouldn’t harm anybody however this one has already did.

Vibhu in bed room, Anu walks to him, Vibhu disturbed, Anu says bear in mind you burned my saree and I forgave you, and as soon as misplaced 30,000₹ in gamble however I forgave you, Vibhu says why are you making me really feel responsible, Anu says no not responsible I meant once I forgive you in your maitakes, can’t you, Vibhu asks why, Anu says I instructed police you’re in bed room, Vibhu says its wonderful, Anu says so that you arent upset, Vibhu says I’m upset with myself, as a result of I’m thief look I’ve tattoo too, Anu says you arent relax, fall asleep, Vibhu says I see police once I sleep I received’t, Anu says I’ll sing for you, Vibhu says please don’t, Anu sings, and places Vibhu to mattress. TMT sitting down the balcony crying, Gupta asks whats unsuitable, TMT stated we listened to a baba and began dwelling Stayug life and in that we acussed Vibhu, Gupta says disgrace on you for accusing with out realizing the reality and why level at Vibhu what have you ever performed and crying wont assist, you’ll want to repay in your errors.

Angoori performing morning pooja, Vibhu walks to her, Angoori sees he’s very upset and thinks I shouldn’t discuss something about or associated to theft and says come eat aloo paratha, however aloo is stolen by rats, Angoori says anyhow once we had been children me and my good friend’s use to steal balloons, oh god not this story too and says it’s best to go to my village you’ll find it irresistible there, you’ll want to go straight and take left from police station and take left or esle you’ll land in jail, Vibhu says you lastly despatched me to jail, Tiwari says she didn’t imply that, Vibhu says I’m theif, Tiwari says you aren’t we apologise, for what we did, Vibhu says look the tattoo additionally says that and runs away.

Anu sees Vibhu sitting upset and says I assume he’ll get regular.in 2-3 days. Anu asks him ought to she prepare dinner one thing for him, Vibhu says don’t hassle I’ll handle if not I’ll steal from somebody as a result of I’m theif, Anu says you ars harmless, Vibhu says take a look at tattoo, Helan says we’ll erase it if not lower your hand, Vibhu says what about character, and leaves.Anu says to Helan do one thing, Helan will get indignant and leaves

Anu at Tiwari’s crying, Tiwari says don’t cry, Anu says you haven’t any concept how unhealthy he’s, he noticed me in khaki saree and began begging to depart him, Angoori says he use to come back at Kitchen window every day however doesn’t anymore, Tiwari says it was my mistake, he does small stealing issues like paratha, underwear, alcohol however I blamed him huge, Anu says he you had been in hurry to name commissioner, find out how to take care of Vibhu, Tiwari says is there no medication, Anu says psychiatrists, Tiwari says you go go to, I’ll naked expenses. Angoori says don’t fear all might be good.

Pre cap: Physician tells everybody that we’ve to make Vibhu house, and inform that everybody steals and goes jail.

Anu and Angoori steal greens infront of Vibhu.

