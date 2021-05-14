Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai 14th May 2021 Written Episode: Vibhuti makes Tiwari dance update

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai 14th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Guruji practising raag, Vibhu visits guruji and tells the story what happen with him, then guruji says you must have sang wrong. Vibhu says it did everything right but all of sudden Tiwari got angry. Guruji says no need to worry I have different raag for you called as raag rampuri no can resist from this raag. Vibhu says I want this raag only. Guruji says but do you remember my promise of payment I’ll let you know when and where I need.

Bhoorey sitting near tea stall and Vibhu visits him singing song. Bhoorey says to Vibhu listen to me I’m not good, Vibhu says I have an idea you use to sing song. Bhoorey says yes I do but took an oath not to sing again where as I’m old now, you do so much time till now you could have gone there sing and come back. Vibbu says to Bhoorey this is song you have to practice it takes time. Bhoorey says how much time till then what will happey my crops. Vibhu says I can do this work in a day or two but for that you have to do one of my work you have to ask Tiwari to come to my house. Bhoorey says I’ll ask Tiwari he will come. Vibhu says it’s not that easy he is angry to me he will not come. Bhoorey says I’ll will bring him to your house I’ll scold him I’ll shout on him but I’ll send him to your house but don’t you forget your promise.

Bhoorey sitting with Tiwari in his hall talking on phone with landlord saying I’ll pay your tax and Tiwari listing everything. Tiwari asks Bhoorey what’s this all about tax. Bhoorey says that there is a landlord name Durjan Singh he is bad person and asks for tax if someone is unable to repay him tax then he asks person to visit a small room behind his house. Tiwari asks so what he do in that small room. Bhoorey says are you a small kid that I have to explain everything. Tiwari asks have you gone to that small room. Bhoorey says till now no but if i didn’t pay him tax then I might have to ho but Tiwari you can help me from not going there. Tiwari says instead of you I have to go. Bhoorey says you just have to come with and asks Vibhu to sing his raag in fields wo that it may rain and everything gets fine. Tiwari says I’ll not go because that’s very harmful for me, its written in my birth chart that if I visit Vibhu he will stab me with knife. Angoori brings tea and says to Bhoorey that Tiwari its right Vibhu will attack Tiwari whenever he sees Vibhu, Pandit Ramphal has said. Bhoorey says do you still live in early ages whatever Pandit Ramphal will say will be true. Angoori says don’t say like this about Pandit Ramphal he is our family pandit. Bhoorey says to Tiwari you have to go. Tiwari says no to Bhoorey. Angoori says to Bhoorey if he visits Vibhu he will attack Tiwari with knife. Bhoorey says do you think that if Vibhu will attack him I’ll be standing ideal I’ll take attack on me nothing will happen to Tiwari. Angoori says don’t say like this I care for you too as well. Bhoorey says to Angoori don’t you have faith in me. Angoori say’s I do have faith in you but Tiwari says i don’t have faith in you. Bhoorey says to Tiwari stand up you have to come with me. TMT practising in Vibhu’s house, Vibhu comes to them and ask everything okay. TMT greets Vibhu and Teeka says being with you will make us melodious singer. Vibhu says to TMT serve your guruji for 25 years you will become singer. Tillu says if we serve you for 25 years we will surely become your servant. Teeka says to Vibhu can you teach us something in short. Vibhu says there are no shortcut in singing serve your guruji you will learn. Bhoorey brings Tiwari in Vibhu’s house. Vibhu says why are you sacred and ask Bhoorey and Tiwari to sit and says I’ll sing a raag for you and start singing raag rampuri. Tiwari says what are you doing do you want to kill me. Vibhu says I just wanted to make you dance and then Tiwari Malkhan and Tillu start dancing.

Tiwari in his bedroom and Angoori messaging his legs. Tiwari says he made me dance whole night. Angoori says no problem its kind of exercise. Tiwari says you are talking about exercise he made me dance by threating me with knife and you are responsible for this. Angoori says how am I responsible. Tiwari says you only praise him everyday day and now he is back of my life. Angoori says I think Vibhu is a good person. Tiwari says didn’t you listen what Ammaji said that our neighbours will kill me me, made me dance whole night with help of knife i was crying, begging him but he made me dance whole night.

Happu Singh in police station stretching himself with help of Manohar. Happu Singh says to Manohar that I told you to open a side business of massage centre and I’ll become your regular customer. Manohar punch Happu Singh and says that’s why I don’t want to open. Tiwari visits Happu Singh and says Vibhu made me dance whole night by threating me by his knife. Happu Singh says understood so Vibhu made you dance whole night and didn’t paid you, do worry I’ll call Vibhu and talk to him first tell me how much rate was decided. Tiwari says what do you consider me. Happu Singh says did he took you from your house without your concern. Tiwari says its no like that he summoned me by deception. Happu Singh says to Tiwari do you want to file a report against him and asks Manohar to file a report and says we will look itno this case and teases him says till the time we are writing report can you show how you did last night.

Precap: Master tells Vibhu that famous singer died.

Vibhu visits Angoori and threatens Tiwari that he will kill Angoori.

