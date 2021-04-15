Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai 15th April 2021 Written Episode Update : Everyone pretend to be thieves – TMT Updates

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai fifteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Psychiatrist shiws Vibhu pictures and asks him to relate what he feels, Vibhu says on this picture I see a tree there may be police hiding behind it, and can catch me, I received’t go there, physician reveals subsequent picture, Vibhu says it is a home and there may be jail close to it, I received’t go jail, Physician reveals one other picture, Vibhu says that is chook she will fly, I can’t fly. Physician scolds Vibhu, reveals subsequent picture, Vibhu says she is girl, Hawaldar spouse. Physician will get irritated, Anu asks Vibhu to go inside and sit.

Physician says Vibhu has massive injury on his head, he feels he has made enormous mistake a feels in a different way, Anu says all my fault, Helan says that’s proper, Angoori says do one thing, Physician says Vibhu thinks he’s thief and all of us good, we’ve got to make him really feel that all of us are thieves and its regular to go jail, tattoo one thing associated to stealing, this can make him really feel regular.

Tiwari will get tattooed, stealing is in my blood. Angoori tattoos I’m a thief, Anu says I hope this work, Angoori says will probably be constructive.

Anu and Vibhu having chat, Vibhu says this chatwala thinks I’m thief, Anu says no settle down, Vibhu says I’m a theif, Anu says no settle down, Anu says I’ll have one other chat, Vibhu says I’ll too and received’t run away I’ll pay, Anu winks at chatwala he says bhabhiji I’ll make a name and are available again, Anu says okay. Vibhu says he went to name police, Anu says settle down and let me do my work, Anu begins stealing greens, and says I would like to do that and reveals tattoo, I’m hottest thief, Anu says we have to do that to run thr home now let’s go.

Angoori discusses with vegetable vendor and says don’t mess, he says performed and says Vibhu is coming, Angoori drops his greens and when he bends to choose up, steals his greens, Angoori says I don’t need vegetable at the moment, Vibhu says bhabhiji you stole, Angoori says so everybody does this, all are theives right here, and reveals her tattoo. Vibhu says I assumed you had been sincere however you aren’t, Angoori says what to do, my mother and father stole me, so I’m like this, its type of legacy and leaves.

Vibhu and Tiwari consuming, Tiwari says don’t assume I’m giving alcohol and apologizing however I’m not, I despatched you jail to present you this good expertise, Vibhu throws glass of alcohol on him and says have you ever been there too and appears such as you hold going, Tiwari says sure, I’m in jail once I say I’m on enterprise journey. TMT stroll to them, Teeka provides him a lot of watches, Teeka says all stolen, Malkan says sure we steal it and sale, Tiwari says that is why we hold going jail, Teeka says its our gang and reveals tattoo. Vibhu feels higher and smiles.

Anu walks to Vibhu and asks him which costume she ought to put on in celebration, Vibhu says celebration as a result of I used to be launched from jail, Anu says cmon its world thief day, its Baba Paleleo’s Birthday, first thief, Vibhu says theif have group, Anu says sure we do and we’ve got determined to rejoice, Vibhu says I assumed you had been sincere lady, Anu says cmon prepare lets go.

Everybody at Tiwari’s for celebration, Helan dressed as Phulandevi, Anu and Vibhu stroll in, Tiwari welcomes them, Vibhu confused, Tiwari calls Anu “gori chiti”, Anu says its my theif title, and all listed below are thieves and once I use to go Lakhimpur I take advantage of to go jail. Angoori walks in, and says name me “Kali Chitti”. Angoori tells her enterprise is down, she with nice problem stole keys of jewelry retailer however the retailer proprietor modified the locks. Anu says she is one of the best, Angoori says sure I look harmless however I’m very witty.

Tiwari addresses company and says we’re celebrating world thied day, we’re all one, we’re thieves, lets welcome one of the best of greatest, “Gori and Kali Chitti”. Anu and Angoori sing and dance. Commissioner walks in all get scared, Commissioner says Tiwari I’ll make sure that you’ll be hanged until loss of life, I didnt know you all are such massive thieves, Tiwari says all that is performed for Vibhu, Angoori tells the reality. Tiwari asks how have you learnt, Commissioner says somebody referred to as me, Vibhu says it was me, Anu says it means you had been performing, Vibhu says sure.

Pre cap: Angoori tells Vibhu that she desires of a person who steals from wealthy and donates to poor.

Replace Credit score to: Tanaya