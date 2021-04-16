Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai 16th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Vibhuti, a Messiah of poor – TMT Updates

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai sixteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Vibhu walks to Angoori and narrates a shayari, Angoori asks the place are you misplaced, Vibhu says simply misplaced one thing, Angoori says I give all valuable issues to Tiwari so I dont lose them, Vibhu says anyhow you look drained, Angoori says sure I used to be watching Robin Hood final evening, I simply maintain starring at Robin Hood, Vibhu asks why, Angoori says he’s so particular, he robs wealthy and distribute in poor, since childhood I dream about him, I simply love him, he has horse Tattoo too, so sort hearted and good-looking, I want he was actual, Vibhu says if you happen to really love him you will notice him, I’ll catch you later.

TMT cribbing over their poverty, Tiwari walks to them, Tilu says we’re in bother please give my wage, Tiwari says subsequent month, Tilu says we haven’t eaten something please give cash, Tiwari says I’ve no cash, Teeka says atleast give one month wage, Tiwari says shut up do one thing and earn cash,Malkan says you eat our cash, Tilu says okay give us mortgage, Tiwari says I’ve no cash, Teeka says somebody please assist us, Tiwari says shut up nobody will come to save lots of you, and leaves.

Tiwari smells pakodas, and will get completely satisfied, he will get a name from Tilu, he says I can’t give cash,get misplaced. Angoori walks to Tiwari and scolds for unwell speaking to Tilu, they hear a horse sound and exit.

Vibhu on horse as Robin Hood. Angoori very completely satisfied to see Robin hood. Vibhu says I’m Garibon ka Messiah, Angoori says he’s Robin Hood, Tiwari says he should be useless he isn’t Robin Hood, Vibhu says I’m his relative, Angoori will get completely satisfied, Tiwari says let’s go inside and takes Angoori inside.

Angoori says why did you are taking me inside, Tiwari says he’s pretend, Vibhu enters Tiwari’s home, Tiwari says if you happen to enter forcefully I’ll lodge grievance, Vibhu says name nevertheless you need, wealthy man, Vibhu says don’t idiot me, Angoori says however Tiwari you retain saying we’re wealthy and get me jewelry, and plenty of cash behind comode, Tiwari says shut up. Angoori affords pakoras, Vibhu says Tiwari go get ketchup, Tiwari says okay, Vibhu says wow so yummy, Angoori says look Gareebon ke Messiah, its too lengthy identify, Vibhu says name me GKM, Angoori says okay and says I’m completely satisfied to see you, and I’m Robin Hoods fan, I dream about him on a regular basis, GKM says he’s useless, dream about me, Angoori says you might be good-looking identical to your brother, GKM says you might be very stunning too, Angoori says thanks. Tiwari will get a spoonful of sauce, GKM says lick it. and asks Angoori to place pakoras in a bag and says Tiwari I’m warning you I’m coming again, Angoori says do come, I’ll prepare dinner once more for you, GKM provides pumpkin and asks Tiwari to eat, Tiwari says later. GKM says its punishment since you bother poor, Angoori says I maintain telling him to not misbehave with poor, GKM says you made a improper choice selecting him, bye.

Anu will get video name from Tiwari, and he tells her he was pressured to over eat, Anu asks what occurred, Tiwari says a don walked in out home and he stole pakoras, Anu says do you spend lot of time with Saxena, Tiwari says he referred to as himself Gareebon ka Messiah – GKM, TMT order meals from Faruq and finds there’s only a slice of bread, TMT combat over who two will eat now, Tilu says who will communicate first can be out and different two will eat, Tilu says lets begins, Tilu picks a slice and eats half, Malkan says he picked bread, Tilu says you might be out, and now me and Teeka will eat this, Teeka says however you already ate half, Tilu says it’s video games rule to divide in half. GKM arrives there on horse, Teeka asks who’re you, he sags I’m Gareebo ka Messiah, I rob wealthy and distribute in poor, look what I bought you and provides them pakora and says now there can be no poor in Kanpur, Tilu says why assist us and we will’t give something in return, GKM says I need nothing, its a favour.

Pre cap: Angoori tells Vibhu about GKM and says however he didn’t have horse tattoo, Vibhu says no worries.

