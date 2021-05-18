Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai 18th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Vibhuti disguises as female

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai 18th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Angoori talking to Vibhu saying that I recited a poem for Tiwari and but he felt asleep. Vibhu says to Angoori how dare he fell asleep and ask what was the poem. Angoori says to Vibhu its a fresh poem. Vibhu says you should take revenge for what he did the way he is behaving with you, you should also behave the same way. Angoori says to Vibhu how can I do that he is my husband. Vibhu says this is time if you want hold your relation you have to be strong enough you have to fight back. Angoori says to Vibhu now wait and watch I’ll show him. Gupta and Masterji come and stand behind Vibhu. Masterji and Gupta scolds Vibhu. Masterji asks Vibhuti when you will return our money. Gupta says to Masterji he is not kind of person who willl return money. Masterji says to Vibhu this is last warning if you didn’t return my 25000 I’ll go to police and Gupta says I’ll testify against Vibhu.

Tiwari calls Angoori and Angoori calls to Bhoori and start ignoring Tiwari. Tiwari says to Angoori I’m trying to say something. Angoori says I’m talking to Bhoori and after sometime she hungs up and says to Tiwari can’t you see I was talking on phone. Tiwari says I was trying to say something to you. Angoori says to Tiwari I know what you want to ask what, what have you cooked for breakfast, what have you cooked for lunch. Tiwari says to Angoori rather then this there are also some important things and say’s my clients are coming cook something delicious for them do there hospitality and show the magic of your hands. While listening Angoori asleep and Tiwari gets irritated. Angoori gets call from Ammaji. Ammaji says to Angoori why aren’t you picking up call. Angoori says to Ammaji nothing is fine he doesn’t come close to me and if he comes he fall asleep from last two three time he is doing same with me and today I did same to Tiwari he ran away in anger. Ammaji says every men are like this and one day this time always come in women’s life, one time Pandit Ramphal was not ready to see my face so one of my friend told me a trick and ask her to listen carefully and hungs up phone after telling.

David and Helan sitting together having tea. David reading newspaper says there is a new movie released. Helan says I don’t want to see these kind of movie. David says to Helan dont you remember you use to sit with me in corner. Helan says that was some other time. Vibhu enters and asks David what you said to Helan. David says to Vibhu I offered her to watch movie but she went away in anger. Vibhu says to David your age is not to watch movie your age is to do chanting in some ashram. David start laughing and falls. Angoori visits Vibhu and asks what happen to David. Vibhu replies to Angoori he get fits and he cannot be treated and asks Angoori what is the reason you come. Angoori says I came with some expectation you know he doesn’t care about me now a days whenever he come to bedroom he fall asleep so Ammaji told me to make get involved Tiwari with some other women and I have seen you becoming women several time, so can you get involved with Tiwari as a women. Vibhu says to Angoori I cant do this and any women cannot get involved with Tiwari he is too repulsive. Angoori says I don’t have faith on anyone else then you. Vibhu says to Angoori this is wrong I can’t do this I’m really sorry. Angoori leaves Vibhu’s house crying.

Angoori talking on phone with Ammaji and discussing about Tiwari and Angoori situation. Angoori says I’m unlucky. Ammaji says don’t say like this to yourself. Angoori say’s to Ammaji sometimes I feel that you should be my husband. Ammaji gets stunned and says it’s okay to be you Ammaji and dont worry I’ll tell you something and you have to do it tonight be romantic to him. Tiwari come to bed and Angoori says to Ammaji I’ll call you later and hungs up. Tiwari asks what Angoori you didn’t asleep yet. Angoori says to Tiwari I don’t feel sleepy yet and now a days I dont feel sleepy at all. Tiwari says to Angoori if you don’t feel sleepy you should consult a doctor. Angoori says to Tiwari only you have the treatment for this because you are my doctor. Tiwari says to Angoori what are you doing. Angoori replies I’m doing romance. Tiwari says I’m not in mood of romance. Angoori start singing for Tiwari and Tiwari falls asleep.

Angoori leaving her house. Vibhu come to her and ask where are you going this early. Angoori say’s I’ll drown myself in river. Vibhu says to Angoori you can’t go like this you cannot leave me tell me what can I do for you. Angoori say’s to Vibhu I asked to become a women. Vibhu says alright I’ll become women for you but promise me you won’t go anywhere. Angoori asks vibhu to shift and says I cancel and walks into her house. Vibhu says to himself thank god she understood but this is called as emotional blackmail.

Tiwari talking on phone to Agrawal a man hits him while walking and start shouting on him. Tiwari says to that guy what rubbish are you talking you bumped into me and being rude to me. The man says you abused me and start beating Tiwari. TMT sees Tiwari getting beaten up, Teeka says to Malkhan and Tillu let’s save him, Tillu says are you mad let it be, he always trouble poor and suck blood out of them. Malkan says he is not punching him hard. Tiwari shouts for help then Vibhu come disguised as women and beat that guy.



Angoori and Vibhu in garden and Angoori says to Vibhu you must have sing some evil song for him. Vibhu says to Angoori give me one more chance.

Update Credit to: Tanaya