Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai 20th April 2021 Written Episode Update: GKM Loots Masterji – TMT Updates

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai twentieth April 2021 Written Episode

Anu will get VC from Tiwari, Anu irritated asks why did you name, Tiwari says I’m unhappy so I known as you, Tiwari tells about incident with GKM and the way Angoori helped him, Anu says its okay cash comes and goes, Tiwari says all my cash went, Anu says you’re a true man smile, Tiwari smiles weirdly, Anu disconnects the decision.

Vibhu meets Angoori, and asks her did GKM go to, Angoori says sure, and I felt so good, Vibhu asks what good, Angoori says I like how he praised me however he had camel tattoo and forcing me to agree it was horse, in any other case it was so good, and you realize if I wasnt married to Tiwari I’d marry him, Vibhu in shock, and completely happy, Vibhu imagines dancing and singing with him, Tiwari walks to Vibhu and asks the place is he misplaced, Vibhu and Tiwari each begin accusing eachother, Tiwari says in any case I’m bored with this GKM, Vibhu says grasping, Tiwari says he stole my Pakoras too, Vibhu says they had been so little, Tiwari says how have you learnt, Vibhu says I understand how Angoori cooks, Tiwari says he stole my cash too and Angoori instructed him about it, Angoori says I used to be serving to poor, Tiwari says by looting your individual home, Vibhu says she is nice, Angoori says I dream about Robin hood since childhood, Vibhu says wow bhabhiji, Tiwari will get offended, and says I’ll grievance, Vibhu says no he’s very harmful, he could elope with Bhabhiji too, determination is yours.

Prem on name, Vibhu walks to him and asks why you look anxious, Prem says if GKM finds about my cash he’ll steal it, Vibhu says give it to me, Prem says you’re worst them him, Prem sees Grasp and offers him 1 lakh to care, and can give 3,000 in return after 3 days, Grasp says okay but when one thing occurs I gained’t be accountable, Prem says I’ve full religion in you.

Tiwari calls Amaji and asks does she learn about GKM, and tells complete story and the place will he disguise cash, Amaji says give it to Angoori, Tiwari says she offers him all the data, Amaji says disguise it in your underpants, Tiwari says okay.

Grasp hides cash below mattress, GKM arrives there, and says I need cash I’m right here to steal you, Grasp says I don’t have something besides my Sanskar, GKM says the place is Prem’s 1 lakh, Grasp says its his cash I can’t give, GKM says I need cash to show him lesson, Grasp says clear up this math drawback and I’ll give cash, GKM does so, Grasp has to present cash.

Angoori asks Tiwari what’s he doing, Tiwari says nothing, Angoori says I noticed you hiding one thing in your pants, inform me I swear you on me, Tiwari says 5000₹ from GKM, Angoori says okay, and why is GKM isnt right here, Tiwari says I want he falls in valley, Angoori yells at him, Tiwari asks her to not inform him.

TMT at tea stall, Grasp involves them crying saying GKM stole me, Grasp says it was not my cash it was Prem’s, TMT say he steals from wealthy and provides it to us poor and in any case what was the quantity, in order that we will determine the menu, Grasp says I misplaced 1 lakh and have a look at you and leaves offended. TMT get very enthusiastic about cash.

Pre cap: Angoori tells GKM about Tiwari hiding cash. Anu video calls Vibhu and says I believe O ought to contain my CBI uncle on this GKM case,Vibhu says are you mad.

