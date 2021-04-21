Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai 21st April 2021 Written Episode Update: Vibhuti fears GKM getting exposed – TMT updates

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai twenty first April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Tiwari in bed room, asks Angoori why didn’t she sleep, Angoori says I’m ready for GKM, GKM walks in, Angoori says wow, GKM asks Tiwari for cash, Tiwari says I don’t have cash, there’s no sale, ask Angoori, Angoori says okay and sings track, GKM says I bought it and opens curtain and says there’s nothing, Angoori sings one other track, GKM says inform me clearly the place it’s, Angoori says I can’t he requested me to not, GKM says okay I bought it abd removes Tiwari’s pants and finds cash, GKM says thanks GKFM, Angoori says I’m so completely happy I may allow you to, GKM says dare you scold her or else I’ll lower you, and offers him uncooked pumpkin.

TMT ready for GKM, GKM visits them, they carry out his arti, GKM says don’t do that I discover it werid, TMT thank him for his initiative, Malkan asks did you get us something, GKM offers him 50₹, Tilu asks the place is different cash, GKM says I couldn’t loot extra money, Teeka says we knew you stole 1 lakh, grasp advised us, so give us equal cash or else we are going to inform everybody you might be dangerous, GKM offers 20,000, Teeka asks the place is extra money, GKM says there are different poor too and now you’ll go to Tiwari’s and reward me, TMT says finished.

Anu will get video name from Anu, Anu picks name and says I’m in no temper to listen to you crib, Tiwari says let me let you know a joke, Anu says okay, Tiwari cribs once more about being looted in type of joke, Anu says I really feel unhappy, I’ve sympathy and ask him to cope with it, smile now, Tiwari laughs weirdly, Anu disconnect the decision.

Tiwari with the Pumpkin, Angoori walks to him and says oh wow GKM’s pumpkin in any case what’s going to you may have you in breakfast, Tiwari says will havs burning coal, Tiwari yells at her, Vibhu walks in, Vibhu asks Tiwari why is he pissed off,Tiwari says Angoori is behind killing me and tells about final night time incident, Angoori says GKM doens’t loot us how will he distribute in poor, Tiwari says blo*dy canine does he suppose solely I’m wealthy, quickly I can be poor, Angoori says then he’ll assist us, Vibhu says he’s good man, TMT stroll in praising GKM, Tilu says we need to make an idol of GKM and gathering funds for him, Tiwari says he loots me and I ought to pay for him, get misplaced, Tilu says quickly I’ll purchase Tiwari’s store, Tiwari says you give me my 5000₹, TMT says we are going to ask him to go to you once more and go away.

Vibhu dwelling will get video name from Anu, Anu asks Vibhu how is he doing, Vibhu says I miss you a lot, I don’t really feel like consuming or ingesting with out you, Anu says cease these dialogues, Vibhu says I like you a lot, Anu says so candy, and you recognize GKM, Tiwari retains calling me due to it, and GKM retains stealing everybody, we now have to catch him, Vibhu says he gained’t steal us, he solely loots wealthy, Anu says oh, in any case I’ve to tell my CBI uncle, Vibhu says are you mad, he iz doing good work, Anu says what nonsense he’s stealing individuals, who is aware of we is perhaps subsequent, Vibhu says he’s good man, Anu asks Vibhu have you learnt him, Vibhu says dont contain CBI. Anu disconnect name. Vibhu says god.

Tiwari visits Happu in police station, Tiwari tells him about GKM,Happu says even I’m poor, he’ll assist me, however I’ve one thought, you give me Bribe, I’ll allow you to, Tiwari says shameless man, Happu says then go get GKM by your self, commissioner walks in, and asks what’s it, Happu says Tiwari was asking about UP police, Tiwari says he was asking bribe to catch GKM, Commissioner says he looted me too at the moment morning, Happu Singh go catch him instantly.

Pre cap: Angoori tells GKM that she dreamt about Robin Hood and she or he hates him now, I don’t need to see him otherwise you.

