Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai 22nd April 2021 Written Episode Update : Tiwari learns truth about GKM – TMT Updates

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai twenty second April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Happu factors gun at GKM says you might be underneath arrest, GKM says do you will have any concept who you might be speaking to, Happu says sure you, Tiwari watching from his terrace, GKM says I serve the poor, Happu says how dare you steal commissioner, GKM says he was together with his girlfriend, Happu says shut up, GKM says what if I haven’t met you and provides him cash, Happu says sure I by no means met you. Tiwari sees all this, he sees the horse and later says I cannot go away this Happu and walks to him and says ought to I criticism to Comissioner that you simply took bribe and let GKM go away. Happu says shut up, go inside or I’ll arrest you. Tiwari leaves.

Subsequent day Angoori walks to Tiwari and asks him to style the dish, Tiwari eats it and asks what dish is that this, Angoori says pumpkin, Tiwari scolds her for cooking pumpkin, Angoori says however you prefer it, Tiwari says I dont need Pumpkin on this home, due to GKM I hate pumpkin as a result of he makes me eat uncooked pumpkin, Angoori says you might be panicking quite a bit, Tiwari says he loots me and my spouse is with him, why gained’t I get offended, Angoori leaves. Tiwari calls Amaji and tells her about GKM, and the way Angoori helps him, Amaji says my Angoori is so sort hearted, Tiwari asks her answer to catch GKM, Amaji says I spoke to Pandit Rampal as properly, he requested you to feed horse, Tiwari says okay.

Tiwari visits a secure, its the identical Vibhu takes horse for GKM, Tiwari says I wish to feed him , Tiwari sees the horse and remembers seeing it with GKM, and provides the proprietor cash and asks for data, Proprietor says one man takes it each night time, he stays in mannequin colony, named Vibhuti Mishra. Tiwari says okay and scolds proprietor for supporting a theif, proprietor says I don’t know, Tiwari says I’m calling police, proprietor says I’ll inform and do no matter you need don’t inform anybody and provides all my a refund.

Tiwari reaches house and calls Anu, Anu asks him what’s it, Tiwari says I’ve a information for you, I discovered who GKM, Anu asks who, Tiwari says its Vibhu, Anu says who advised you, Tiwari says the horse advised me, and tells entire story, Anu says now I do know why Vibhu was scared for CBI, Tiwari says he ailing handled me and made me eat uncooked pumpkin, Anu says I apologise, Tiwari says please dont, and says I wish to train him a lesson, Anu says okay.

Angoori on name with Amaji and says she accomplished he dream of Robin Hood and she or he hates him now, she noticed he has affairs, and troubles individuals too.
GKM visits Angoori, and says I really feel so bizarre when individuals name me god, I don’t assume I’m price it, Angoori says you might be proper you aren’t price it, GKM asks what’s fallacious, Angoori says she accomplished her dream and hates Robin Hood now, and GKM too, GKM says it was only a dream, Angoori says I hate him, and also you too.

TMT at tea stall, praising GKM, Prem and Tiwari having tea, Teeka asks Tiwari why you two look upset, did GKM rob you too, Malkan says why will he, they arent grasping wealthy individuals, Tilu says sure these two are very sort, Tilu says if we maintain getting cash like this we quickly can have our personal store and go away.
Tiwari says have you learnt who GKM is, Prem asks who, Tiwari says its Vibhu, Tiwari says we are going to take revenge.
Tiwari on horse as GKM whistles at Angoori, and flirts together with her.

Pre cap: Vibhu calls Tiwari as GKM and says let’s battle and discover out who actual GKM is.

Replace Credit score to: Tanaya

