Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai 23rd April 2021 Written Episode Update: GKM Revealed – TMT Updates

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai twenty third April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace

Prem makes video of Tiwari as GKM misbehaving with Angoori, Angoori doesn’t perceive GKM is flirting together with her, GKM says I wish to raise you and hug you, Angoori will get indignant and leaves.

Prem meets Vibhu, Prem tells Vibhu that he noticed GKM teasing Angoori, Vibhu says I used to be dwelling, Prem says I stated GKM, Vibhu says however he’s good man, Prem says I’ll make him viral now and reveals video to Vibhu. Vibhu apprehensive about what new factor is that this.

TMT discussing about what to ask GKM to loot, Teeka says I really feel like consuming hen, Tiwari as GKM walks in, Tilu says you’re looking totally different, Malkan says could also be he isn’t on horse so, Tilu says I need this shirt, Teeka says I feell like having Chinese language, GKM hit them with hunter.

TMT and mannequin colony folks rally towards GKM, Vibhu asks what all is that this, GKM helps you, disgrace on you, TMT says he’s fraud, Teeka says folks hit us lots and in numerous means however yesterday GKM hit us so unhealthy, Vibhu asks when, TMT say final evening, Angoori says he insulted me to yesterday, and if I discover him I’ll kill him, Prem says you take his aspect as if he’s your relative, Grasp says he robbed me too, Angoori says I respect him no extra, and abuses GKM and leaves.

Vibhu scolds horse proprietor, Proprietor says what are you speaking about, Vibhu says who did you lease this to, Proprietor says you, Vibhu says inform me who apart from me, Proprietor says why ought to I let you know, Vibhu offers 100₹, Proprietor says get misplaced, Vibhu offers him1000₹, Vibhu says Tiwari. Vibhu takes his telephone and calls Tiwari, and says its me authentic GKM, Tiwari says wow, how are you, GKM says I do know you might be taking part in with my id, and now authentic and faux will combat at 9 PM tonight and the one who wins will earn the respect, Proprietor asks Vibhu to offer cash for recharge.

Vibhu and Tiwari as GKM stroll in entrance of eachother, TMT watching them, each GKM battle woth swords, Angoori rushes out and sees them, Commissioner walks to them and asks each to disclose their faces, Each take away their masks, all in shock, Angoori asks who’s actual GKM, Vibhu says it’s me however Tiwari made enjoyable of me, Prem says you stole my cash, Comissioner says you stole me, Vibhu says he did, Tiwari says he’s mendacity, Vibhu says I turned GKM to assist poor, Tiwari says I turned GKM as a result of he was troubling me, Comissioner says Vibhu dont repeat it, Tiwari and Prem ask Vibhu to return their cash, Commissioner says return their cash, Vibhu says I gave it to TMT, TMT says we dont have any.

Vibhu walks to Anu and says wow when did you come, Anu says inform me about GKM, Vibhu says I can clarify, I couldn’t see folks in ache and was very uncomfortable, and so I did this, Anu says good, so good, get out. Vibhu says what, Anu says you liar, I very nicely know you didn’t do that for any poor, get misplaced.

Vibhu leaves.

Pre cap: Angoori watering crops, Helan will get possessed, TMT will get scared.

