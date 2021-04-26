Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai 26th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Vibhuti to arrange 1 lakh – TMT Updates

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai twenty sixth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Helan studying newspaper and saying I dont belief Anu someday she is going to do one thing like this to me, Vibhu comes with drink and ask why are you upset. Helan says after studying information that some girls killed her mom in regulation made me upset.

Vibhu says you take into account Anu that form of girls she is one in million she shouldn’t be that sort I do know all the pieces factor about her when she eat she sleep when get up every and all the pieces. Helan sarcastically saying good whenever you construct this type of chemistry together with her. Vibhu says should you take check concerning her sick get 100/100. Helan says what she is going to ask when she come. Vibhu says she is going to ask for decent espresso. Anu enters and ask Vibhu to drop her off to airport as she wish to go away for airport. Vibhu asks abruptly the place are you going. Anu says I’m going to lakhimpurgiri. Helan says however you mentioned you’ll lucknow. Anu says lakhimpurgiri dont have its airport so first have to go to lucknow then lakhimpurgiri. Vibhu says for what number of days are you going. Anu says can be again in a single or two days so please drop me to airport.

Tillu and Malkhan standing outdoors of Tiwari bed room. Malkhan says to Tillu what occur to Tiwari he isn’t transferring an inch. Tillu let him die I dont care, he didn’t paid me single penny for my work until now. Tiwari farted Malkan mentioned that Tiwari is alive. Tillu says what you thought the he’s useless,the best way he’s mendacity on mattress I believed he’s useless. Tillu explains that his tummy is upset as a result of he eat all the cash of poor. Malkan proper we’re feeling good in our tummy lets exit. Tillu says we will’t Angoori requested to attend and take care however I’m not capable of see her. Malkhan she is making kaadha for him in order that he really feel good he’s having gastric drawback, lets kidnap him and open a fuel station now a days fuel can be costly, Tillu says tries to enter the room Malkhan stops him to enter and tells him there shortage of oxygen inside and you could die due to that. Tillu says I’m fearful about Angoori how she bears him, Tiwari farts once more, Malkhan says he’s clearing his inventory of many days, Tillu agree.

Vibhu says to Anu I’ll miss you alot. Anu says cease overacting I can be again in some days, I’m simply going to attend the board member assembly. Vibhu says you says of two days however dont come early. Anu says you appears to be completely satisfied about that. Vibhu says I’ll miss you and I like you a lot. Anu says Vibhu do you actually love me so it is best to know for a way a lot time I’m going and the place am I going, I believe its gonna rain if it begins raining I’ll miss my flight, Vibhu says you’ll not miss your flight, Anu says why so, Vibhu there are lots of enterprise tycoon in kanpur so every time they’re late plane await them, Annu is somebody there, A person with stick and lantern come and asks who’re you. Vibhu first inform who’re you. Annu do you reside right here. Previous man no my son lives with me he approaches a grave ans says right here is my son. Annu the place is he its a grave. Previous man he sleeps inside. Vibhu i feel so he’s intoxicated he’s speaking garbage. Annu cant you are feeling his ache. Vibhu i cant really feel mine how sick really feel his ache vibhu asks whats your title. The previous man replied my title is Jon and my son’s title is Daddy complete goa is aware of him by daddy he was high class tantic in goa he was father of ghost so everybody calls him daddy. Annu its feels unhealthy after listening about daddy. Vibhu my your son’s soul relaxation in peace. Jhon he isn’t useless he’s sleeping my daddy will come. Vibhu he’ll come and says to anny lest go

Vibhu scolding on cellphone to somebody and hungs up. Vibhu on name with Anu. Anu says to Vibhu its essential time the owner of lakhimpurgiri want 1 lakh rs. Dont know why and asks vibhu to rearrange 1 lakh rs and hungs up. Vibhu will get one other name scolded him once more

Tiwari wakes up, Angoori when you’ll be free from gastric drawback, tiwari i dont know when sick be all wonderful dont know what i had earlier. Angoori i solely cook dinner meals for you if there could be any drawback in that so i must also be having similar drawback. Tiwari i can’t management something. Angoori calls ammaji and says he isn’t feeling good he’s having gastric drawback. Ammaji asks angoori to present churan to tiwari and he’ll really feel alright. Angoori i already gave him however nonetheless he isn’t feeling good. Tiwari farts. Ammaji is there any bull in the home. Angoori no there isn’t any bull its tiwari who farted and hungs up cellphone.

Vibhu on cellphone with annu and asks for time. Helan why are you a lot tensed. Vibhu annu want 1 lakh rupees in pressing. Helan why pressing, she may want some new jewelry. Vibhu dont be so detrimental she want for hire and deposit or else will probably be huge loss for us. Helan I’ll not break my FD im saving it for my old-age days. Vibhu how a lot previous you wanna be. David enters and vibhu asks for 1lakh rs urgently. David sorry i dont have any resolution for this drawback my spouse is in love with some English man he ship me out of her dwelling, so i took cash from my good friend ebook a ticket and got here right here. Vibhu says both you break your FD or i’ve an concept for the cash. Helan and David agreed for the plan.

Boys doing cheers on tea, tillu congratulations, Malkan lastly we win an lottery, Tillu we gained lottery of 5000 rs. Tika you might be proper tillu, this proves one factor that we three nonetheless acquired some luck. Tillu sure we three are nonetheless fortunate that’s why we gained lottery. vibhu what occur why are you so completely satisfied. Tika we’re completely satisfied as a result of we gained lottery. Malkan sure we gained lottery of 5000rs. Vibhu you might be celebrating such as you gained 5 crores rs. Malkan if we might have gained 5 crores we wont be speaking folks such as you. Vibhu teased boys. Tika thoughts your language. Vibhu says shutup to boys and speaks to somebody on cellphone and asks boys to drop greens to his home. Tillu we’ll drop that greens however have to have snacks in your home. Vibhu offers greens and leaves

Helan asks did somebody come. Davis asks helan to cease being a lot in character if you’re having hassle david heard the boys coming and asks helan to be in character. Boys enter and greets Helan. Tika says I introduced these greens Vibhu has ship them, Helan makes bizarre noises.

