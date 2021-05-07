Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai 7th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Angoori stabs Happu Singh

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai 7th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Vibhu seeing Tiwari on floor gets scared, Angoori brings a glass of juice holding a knife in other hand and scare Vibhu. Angoori asks vibhu to drink juice but Vibhu say’s no to her. Angoori says i don’t like hear no for an answer or else I’ll get angry, Vibhu takes the glass and start drinking. Angoori says i want to say thank you to you because of you I got to know how much anger i got inside me and I’m doing same as you to taught me. Vibhu says to Angoori you did something different this is not what I told you. Angoori say’s you are telling lie and I gets angry after hearing lie. Vibhu says this is exactly what I teach you, you are doing right. Angoori say’s sit comfortably don’t sit in manner that you’re going to run. Vibhu says I’m fine. Angoori say’s I’m not fine I had a fight with Tiwari during morning time and I feel so angry now a days on everyone especially Tiwari and feel like. Vibhu gets scared and asks what do you feel like doing. Angoori say’s forget that. Vibhu say’s I should leave now and gets up. Angoori asks Vibhu to close the door properly, Vibhu leaves. Tiwari gets up and start laughing. TMT scared walking on street Vibhu asks them what happen. Tillu to Vibhu we saw something which we cannot forget, Tika says I saw this big knife in Angooris hand. Tillu says Angoori stab that knife in Tiwari’s chest. Vibhu says I just saw Tiwari’s body inside, Angoori is not like that she is mentally unstable right know, the course I taught her she took that in different angle you know she is innocent, we have to help her we have to rectify this problem are you with me. TMT says yes.

Happu Singh on phone scolding someone. TMT and Vibhu visits Happu Singh in police station. Vibhu says we need to talk sometime important to you. Tillu says to Happu Singh we saw blood. Vibhu says we saw a murder, I’ll tell you who did that but you will not arrest that person, she is innocent and beautiful. Happu Singh says you are telling me everything and then saying murder is innocent. Vibhu says to Happu Singh she is innocent I taught her something wrong she executed that and blunder happened its not Angooris fault. Happu Singh says to Vibhu Angoori did the murder she will get the punishment and even you will also get and asks TMT to and Vibhu to go with him. Teeka says you all go its drinking time we are fed-up with all this situation

Happu Singh and Vibhu out side Tiwari’s house discussing about situation. Happu Singh asks Vibhu to stand outsideof his house. Vibhu says to Happu Singh remember Angooriis innocent . Happu Singh says you are so soft for her go I’lllook after that. Happu Singh rings the doorbell and gets shock. Tiwari asks how was it and says I’m very thankful you are helping us with this situation how will i repay you. Happu Singh start asking for money. Tiwari says to call Vibhu immediately. Vibhu standing outside gets call from Happu Singh and saying what has happened to Angoori everything is changed in her she is not that innocent anymore, she has become wild, a beast, she has become so dangerous. Vibhu says she is still innocent try to make her understand she will listen to you. Happu Singh says okay I’ll try and start acting on phone like Angoori stabbed him with knife. Vibhu gets scared and rushed towards Tiwari’s house and asks for Happu Singh. Angoori says he is not inside he is in his police station. Vibhu says i saw him coming. Angoori say’s dont you believe me, if someone doesn’t believe me i get angry. Vibhu says what you do after getting angry. Angoori say’s I make coffee for him and asks Vibhu to sit. Vibhu sitting in hall get’s scared after seeing four legs and sees Happu Singh is also dead with Tiwari. Angoori brings coffee for Vibhu and they start drinking, Angoori asks how’s the coffee and what are you looking at. Vibhu says looking for legs. Angoori asks is there anyone who can sharpen the esge of knife. Vibhu says he is standing outside and runs away. Tiwari and Happu Singh gets up when Vibhu leaves

Vibhu sitting on sofa in his house David and Helan comes to Vibhu. David asks Vibhu what happen is looks like you saw a ghost. Vibhu say’s Angoori has murdered Tiwari and Happu Singh, she stabbed knife in both of them it’s all my fault. Helan says to Vibhu you only spoiled her. Vibhu says I was teaching her anger management but she took it in wrong angle. David scold Vibhu for making forged certificate and from know I’ll live in your room because you will out for long time. TMT visits Vibhu and Teeka asks about Angooris case. Vibhu says Angoori killed Happu Singh. Malkan asks what happen to Angoori. Angoori visit Vibhu house and asks what happen to me what are you saying. Vibhu says to Angoori they were saying that you have become more beautiful. Angoori takes it in wring manner and asks Vibhu to shutup and takes out knife to kill him. Helan says to Angoori what are you doing leave my son he cannot say wrong about you. Angoori asks Helan to shut up. Vibhu says to Angoori to forget everything he taught. Angoori says I’ll not forget I anything you are my teacher. David asks Vibhu to tell everything. Vibhu says I told lie to you everything I taught you was useless. Angoori because of you I killed Happu Singh and Tiwari. Vibhu say’s I’m guilty you can punish me. Happu Singh and Tiwari enters Vibhu house. Happu Singh says to Vibhu law will punish you. Vibhu asks Tiwari and Happu Singh you are alive. Angoori says to Vibhu I already know. Tiwari says to get the truth out of you we all acted. Angoori says you should be ashamed of you. Vibhu says sorry to everyone.

Vibhu asks someone to teach music, The person says it will cost you. Vibhu says dont ask for my thumb. Person I’ll let you know that. Vibhu singing song sitting in his balcony. Angoori and Tiwari listing Vibhu

