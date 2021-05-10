Bhagyalakshmi 10th May 2021 Written Update: Principal asks Iniya to bring Bhagya.

Bhagyalakshmi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Bhagya calling Gopi when he’s with Radhika. Gopi says to her and attends the call going aside. Bhagya enquires about his health and asks if je had reached safe. Gopi says that he’s in Bangalore and has reached safe. He cuts the call and comes back to Radhika. He lies to Radhika that his wife didn’t enquire anything about his health but just asked for money. He lies that he had already given his credit cards to her.

Radhika believed him and felt pity for him. Mayu is playing with Jenny and Iniya. Mayu asks for a ball to play and Jenny says that it will be in store room. Everyone goes to store room to find the balls. Gopi’s family pictures are inside the room and Mayu spots them. She asks why it’s here and Jenn says that it’s there due to renovation in home.

Mayu is about to see the picture of Gopi when Iniya calls her as she got the ball. They all leave the store room. Amirtha is about to leave for college when her parents ask her to hand food and leave. They indirectly taunt her for leaving to eat with Ezhil. Amirtha makes it clear that she don’t have any special feelings for Ezhil. They criticize her but she leaves upset.

Amirtha meets up with Ezhil on road. He asks why did she cut the call in between and asks if he said anything wrong. Amirtha immediately denies and asks if he’s there only for this. He says yes and Amirtha says that he didn’t do anything wrong. She said she left as she was busy. Ezhil feels relieved.

Amirtha’s father comes there and she introduces him to Ezhil. Her father asks if he studies in the college and he says no. He then asks if Ezhil’s sister studies in the college and Ezhil denies it too. He says his sister is in school. Amirtha fears has she got caught while her father looks accusing at her. He asks for Ezhil’s number when Ezhil says that Amirtha has his number. He asks rudely again and Ezhil gives the number. They both leave. At Iniya’s school, a teacher calls Iniya saying that Principal called her. She goes confused to Principal’s room.

Principal asks about her study and asks Iniya to bring her mother. Iniya leaves nodding. Her friends asks her about it while Iniya is tensed that why she suddenly needs to meet her mother. They asks her not to worry. Amirtha comes home with her father and her mother asks how they came together. Her father reveals her all of Amirtha’s lies and her mother accuses her for not caring about them. Amirtha bursts out that she goes to college and also does all the household works but still don’t have right to have a friend. They accuses her while Amirtha gets upset.