Bhagyalakshmi 11th May 2021 Written Update: Rajesh catches Gopi and Radhika together.

Bhagyalakshmi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Amirtha’s parents confronting her regarding Ezhil. Amirtha says that she doesn’t have any wrong intentions with her friendship with him. They deny believing her and badmouths her. Amirtha feels dejected with their accusations. At home, Bhagya finds Jenny upset and asks the reason about it. Jenny states that Chezhian is not spending time with her. Ishwari says that men are that way. Selvi says that Jenny shouldn’t have chosen someone like Chezhian as she deserves better. Bhagya and Ishwari warns her. Ezhil comes home but soon gets Amirtha’s father’s call. He asks Ezhil to meet him outside a park and Ezhil agrees. Ezhil leaves and Bhagya questions him about it. Ezhil states that he will be back soon and Bhagya agrees. Iniya comes home and informs Bhagya that Principal caped her. Bhagya gets scared but Iniya states that she didn’t do any mistake. No one trusts her despite her saying that she didn’t do any mistake. Iniya leaves upset. Jenny asks Bhagya to not to worry as Iniya doesn’t seem to lie. Everyone leaves while Selvi teases Jenny.

Ezhil meets with Amirtha’s father who ask him why’s he keeping friendship with Amirtha. Ezhil asks what’s wrong in it but Amirtha’s father says he doesn’t like it. He says he sent Amirtha only to study and not to make friends. He warns Ezhil to stay away from Amirtha. When Ezhil asks the reason for it Amirtha’s father reveals that he’s actually Amirtha father in law and his wife is her mother in law. He says that he doesn’t like his daughter in law keeping friendship with outsiders. Ezhil gets shocked hearing it while Amirtha’s father leaves warning him. Gopi comes to Radhika’s House and calls for Mayu.

Radhika states that Mayu isn’t bank yet. Gopi gets angry at her for letting Mayu stay out for so many days. He’s scared to go to home and manipulates Radhika to bring Mayu home. Radhika says her vehicle is under service and asks him to drop her to pick Mayu. Gopi gets shocked hearing it and tries escaping but Radhika locks him. Gopi agrees to leave with her. They both come out and Rajesh catches them together. He accuses Radhika for having affair with Gopi while sending her daughter out of the house.

Both Gopi and Radhika gets furious at her accusations. Radhika goes in with Gopi and locks the door to avoid further embarrassment. Rajesh threatens Gopi to ruin him completely while the other two stands shocked..

Episode ends..