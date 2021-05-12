Bhagyalakshmi 12th May 2021 Written Update: Radhika in a tough situation

Bhagyalakshmi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Rajesh knocking the door asking Radhika and Gopi to come out. Gopi gets furious but Radhika calms him. Rajesh keeps badmouthing them that Gopi wants to beat him. Radhika says they would face insult from neighbourhood but will not solve any problem. Rajesh leaves after a while threatening to ruin Gopi’s life.

Gopi apologizes Radhika for creating trouble for her as no one helps her because of his visit. Radhika says its not like Rajesh won’t create problem if he doesn’t visit her. Gopi feels bad for her. Radhika get call from her house owner cousin. She asks about the chaos there and asks if its Rajesh troubling her. Radhika asks how does she know about it. House owner says that she’s getting calls from from neighbours daily and asks if another guy is visiting her. Radhika gets disgusted at the accusations. She asks if she doesn’t know about her character. The house owner says that she does and that’s the reason she allowed her to stay in her house. She says that she can’t let her stay anymore and asks her to find a new house as soon as possible.

Radhika cuts the call dejected. She informs Gopi about what house owner said. Gopi feels guilty and asks Radhika what she’s going to do now. Radhika says that she’s going to buy a new house. Gopi agrees with her plan. They both leave to pick up Mayu.

Gopi comes to their area but acts like he’s unfamiliar with the routes. He’s about to get caught multiple times but he smartly fools Radhika. Radhika goes to Bhagya’s House and everyone greets her. Bhagya says that she was about to bring back Mayu but Radhika says it’s fine. Bhagya says Mayu is so worried about her but Radhika says that’s the reason for her worry as she wants Mayu to be playful like other kids. Ishwari and Ramamoorthy feels bad for Radhika.

Mayu greets Radhika and is unhappy to leave the house. Radhika informs about her plan to buy a new house. They asks Radhika to buy in their area so that they could support her when she’s troubled by Rajesh. Radhika likes the idea and Selvi says about a house available for sale. Radhika asks for more details so that she can think about it. Bhagya agrees to find. She asks her to leave after having something. Radhika says that her friend dropped her and is waiting outside.

Episode ends..