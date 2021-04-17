ENTERTAINMENT

Bhagyalakshmi 17th April 2021 Written Update: Rajesh troubles Radhika.

At present the episode begins with Baakiya hesitates to talk with Gopi. The household sits collectively. Baakiya hesitates about the way to begin a dialog. Baakiya says that Iniya goes again to high school, I’ll deal with every part like earlier than. Bakkiya asks Gopi shall I begin the enterprise. Gopi says for those who begin the enterprise you fail to deal with the household like this downside some extra issues will come. Baakiya says I’ll deal with every part. Gopi says you’ll be able to’t deal with every part. Ezhil speaks in favor of Baakiya. Gopi is adamant about his determination.

He tells her to deal with the household. Baakiya says Gopi concerning the cash owed to Radhika. Gopi tells her to return the cash to Radhika. Baakiya says I get orders from Ezhil’s buddy. Gopi tells her to not proceed her enterprise. She pleads with Gopi. Ezhil speaks in favor of Baakiya. Gopi is adamant and says for those who work, u
you’ll fail to take care of the household. Gopi says the household will undergo quite a bit. Baakiya will get emotional when Gopi refuses to proceed her enterprise. Iniya feels responsible when Gopi halts Baakiya’s enterprise.

Jenny speaks to Gopi in favor of Baakiya. Gopi will get offended when Jency speaks in assist of Baakiya. Gopi yells out at Cheyyan. Cheyyan tells Jenny to be quiet. Gopi’s mom tells Bakkiya to deal with the household. Ezhil says to the household that Bakkiya will get cash to do enterprise, how will she depart her enterprise now. Gopi tells her to go away her enterprise and goes inside. Ramamoorthy advises Bakkiya to deal with the household.

Cheyyan advises Jenny to not speak earlier than her father. Ramamoorthy says I’ll give the cash and also you give it to Radhika. Baakiya leaves the place with out with the ability to say something. Selvi overhears the dialog and regrets for Baakiya. Baakiya cries when Gopi ignores her enterprise. Iniya involves Gopi’s room. Gopi inquires Iniya about at the moment’s faculty. Iniya says nobody will ask something. Iniya says I made a mistake. Gopi advises her to not do the error as soon as once more. Iniya says I made a mistake why are you punishing the mom. Gopi tells her to not speak about this. Gopi tells her to focus on the research.

Iniya tells Gopi to allow Baakiya to proceed her enterprise. Gopi tells her to not speak about this anymore and advises her to work arduous and get extra marks within the exams. Gopi just isn’t able to hearken to Iniya. Iniya leaves his room. Then again, Mayu and Radhika taking part in chess. Mayu asks Radhika when will we go to the brand new dwelling. Radhika says I’m searching for the home, if I discovered it we are going to go there. Each spend high quality time collectively. At that time, Rajesh rings the bell. Radhika opens the door. Rajesh enters the house and calls Mayu. Radhika tells him to go away the house. Mayu is afraid to appears at Rajesh. Radhika pushes him away. Radhika heaves a sigh of reduction after sending Rajesh out of the house.

with this, the episode ends.

