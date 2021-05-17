Bhagyalakshmi 17th May 2021 Written Update: Bhagya gets delighted

Bhagyalakshmi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Amirtha asking her father that why did he visit Ezhil. Her mother asks what’s wrong in it when Amirtha asks the reason for it. Her father says that she was not listening what he said and that’s the reason he spoke with him. He said that he made it clear for him to not disturb her anymore and about the problems happening in the house because of him. Amirtha gets worried. At Ezhil’s home, Iniya got ready to school. She asks Bhagya to accompany her as Principal called her.

Bhagya is hesitant and asks if she really didn’t do anything wrong. Iniya says no and Bhagya asks if she informed her father. Iniya says no as she thought she would’ve informed him. Bhagya says no when Gopi comes there. Bhagya informs about Principal calling her and Gopi asks if Iniya did any mistake. Iniya denies when Bhagya asks him to accompany her to meet her. Gopi disagree saying that he got work in office. He asks Bhagya to go as they only asked her to come. He leaves without saying anything more letting her handle everything. Selvi taunts Gopi for his behaviour while Ishwari shuts her. Ramamurthy offers to accompany Bhagya but Bhagya denies and says she will manage. She leaves with Iniya.

Bhagya is waiting impatiently outside Principal’s office. She’s scared about the reason for which she asked her to visit her. Iniya asks her not to worry and takes her in. Principal greets them and Bhagya asks the reason for calling her. Principal says it’s not because of Iniya. Bhagya sighs in relief when Principal says that she tasted the sweet she made for the charity event . Principal says that she really liked it.

Bhagya gets happy and asks if she called her to say this. Principal calls her innocent and sat no. She says about the upcoming teacher’s meet and wants her to cook for the event. Bhagya gets happy and Principal says that we was impressed with her persistent nature and wants to give her a chance. She asks if she could do this and Bhagya immediately says yes. She says she need to cook for 200 people and Bhagya agrees. Principal ask her to discuss with management and finalise the pay. Bhagya leaves happily. Both Iniya and Bhagya take leave.

Bhagya expresses her happiness to Iniya. She says about how Iniya was embarrassed to introduce her in school but now she’s proud of her. She says motherhood is not a work but duty. She says with their words she realized she need to make an identity for herself. They both have ab heartfelt talk and Iniya asks if she had hurt her. Bhagya denies and they both ae delighted. Ezhil is thinking about Amirtha and cancels the movie discussion for the day.

Amirtha comes there and Ezhil asks why did she hide about herself from him when he shared everything with her. Amirtha asks if her father spoke anything bad with him and Ezhil denies. He says he just feels bad as she hid things from him. He asks why didn’t she say that she was married to him. Amirtha gets shocked hearing it.

Episode ends..