Bhagyalakshmi 19th May 2021 Written Update: Ezhil pleads Amirtha to continue their friendship

Bhagyalakshmi 19th May 2021 Written Update on JustShowbiz.net

The episode starts with Amirtha saying that Ganesh’ last wish was to make her study. Flashback is shown. In hospital, Amirtha and Ganesh’s parents are crying. Ganesh says that he may not make it and requests them to let Amirtha study as his last wish. They console him that nothing will happen to him but slowly Ganesh breathes his last. All cry out loud for their loss. Flashback ends. Ezhil looks Amirtha with pride while Amirtha is crying. He calls her great for smiling despite so much sadness in her life.

Amirtha says that she didn’t introduce them as their in laws as she can’t explain everyone about her back story. Amirtha says that she was scared when she got to know her father in law visited him but didn’t expect him to reveal about her marriage to him. She says that her moments with him were the happiest one in recent times and she will always remember him as a good friend. Ezhil gets shocked hearing it and asks if she’s going to cut ties with him.

Amirtha says she has no option as her in laws are scared about the future problems. Ezhil says that now he can understand her in laws reaction but that doesn’t mean they are right. He says that she’s a very good friend of him jus like he is for her. He asks her to not break their friendship as nothing is going to change in between them because of the truth. Amirtha hesitates first but soon agrees.

At home, Ishwari kept changing the channel while Ramamoorthy and Selvi gets irritated with her behaviour. Jenny waits worried for Bhagya while Ishwari calls her Bhagya’s pet. Selvi and Ramamoorthy mocks her jealousy seeing Bhagya and Jenny’s closeness. Bhagya comes home and everyone asks what happened. Bhagya kept laughing without saying anything and everyone got confused. They asked if she has gone mad when Bhagya gave the details of whatever happened in school.

Everyone gets astonished hearing it while Bhagya felt proud. She says that whenever she visited the school she only had bad memories but for the first time she felt so proud and happy in the premises. Bhagya says that she’s also surprised with the fact that Iniya is proud of her business and understands that once identity is their job. Selvi agrees with her and both Selvi and Jenny are excited for the upcoming order. Ramamoorthy is very happy and asks her details about the order and Bhagya explains everything to him.

Gopi comes to Radhika’s home who’s on her way to see the house suggested by Bhagya for buying. Gopi stammers but then asks whether Rajesh troubled her again. Radhika says no and Gopi proudly claims about his connections. Radhika says that he didn’t come but that doesn’t mean he will not disturb her anymore. She’s a about to leave when Gopi suggested visiting a few houses with good cost available near Mayu school. Radhika thinks about it and agrees to visit it but she first wants to see the house suggested by Bhagya. Gopi feels helpless.

Episode ends..