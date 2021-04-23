Bhagyalakshmi 23rd April 2021 Written Update: Ezhil to confront Gopi.

Bhagyalakshmi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.web

The episode begins with Ezhil getting shocked seeing the images of his father with one other lady. He pleads Rajesh to not reveal it to his household as his mom can’t tolerate the heartbreak. Rajesh warns Ezhil to ask Gopi to avoid his spouse else he would positively inform to Gopi’s household. He says he’s leaving just for his phrases. Ezhil will get shattered. Ezhil involves Gopi’s room and Gopi scolds him for coming into with out knocking. Ezhil calls him an excellent actor for appearing all liable for household when in actuality he’s a fraud. Gopi will get angered by Ezhil’s phrases and is about to slap him when Ezhil stops his hand mid air. He says that he came upon his true colours and he’s positively not an excellent husband for his mom.

Gopi claims that its his mom who don’t deserve him. Ezhil says about recognizing the identical man close to their home who created a large number earlier than. He says that he confirmed pictures of him with one other girl and confronts Gopi for a similar. Gopi at first denies the accusation however Ezhil says that he noticed him with one other girl in Kunnakudi and in addition in many alternative locations. His actions wrench suspicious too. Gopi claims that Rajesh is a nasty man who badmouths his personal spouse. Ezhil says Rajesh is much better than him as he no less than blurred his spouse image within the photograph however he by no means revered his mom even that a lot.

He confronts him for blaming his mom for not taking good care of Iniya when he truly was the one who by no means cared for anybody. He says that he would’ve let Rajesh in however he didn’t as he don’t need to shatter the hearts of his mom and grand mother and father who blindly belief him. Ezhil warns Gopi to avoid the opposite girl else he would expose him for certain. He additionally asks Gopi to let Bhagya to proceed her enterprise accomplish that that his fact doesn’t get uncovered.

Bhagya is serving meals when she asks Jenny if she spoke with sister. Jenny says no however Bhagya asks her to present the decision to her and she’s going to clarify issues to sister. She apologizes Jenny for all her efforts to get certificates for the masala and all. Jenny says she’s not upset about it however she’s simply upset that she couldn’t proceed the enterprise. Ishwari says even she favored it at begin however scenario isn’t of their favor. Gopi comes there and asks Bhagya to proceed her enterprise as he considered it quite a bit.

Everybody will get shocked when Gopi says that it was his fault too that he didn’t care for Iniya and asks her to proceed her enterprise. He apologizes for damaging her issues and agrees to purchase or pay for it. Bhagya appears to be like grateful whereas Ezhil thinks that he’s a good actor. Everybody within the household will get proud of Gopi’s choice. Gopi’s father too welcomes his choice. Ezhil will get pleased.

Episode ends..