Bhagyalakshmi 26th April 2021 Written Update: Ezhil shares good news with his family

The episode begins with Gopi avoiding Radhika’s name. Radhika will get upset whereas Gopi understands that Radhika is in hassle resulting from Rajesh. He feels unhealthy for her however doesn’t need to mess with Rajesh anymore. He apologizes to her in his thoughts. Subsequent day, Ezhil is with Bhagya when Chezhian comes there asking for milk. He will get shocked seeing Ezhil up so early. Bhagya says Ezhil is waking up quickly nowadays and asks didn’t he discover. Ezhil taunts that he don’t have time to note besides himself.

Selvi comes there and Bhagya asks her the explanation for being late. Selvi says that she had gone to search out work in some extra homes which she misplaced for her enterprise. Ezhil, Bhagya and Chezhian snort at her whereas Selvi asks the explanation for it. Bhagya says that Gopi agreed to let her do enterprise. Selvi didn’t belief her and asks if its true. Bhagya and Chezhian too says the identical. Selvi asks how did it occur. Bhagya says she herself couldn’t imagine it and requested him once more at room however he behaved so otherwise together with her.

She says she herself was shocked together with his calm response. She says even he’s very pitiful and he did all that out of his frustration. Selvi asks doesn’t she have any self to respect to pity in spite of everything that he mentioned to her. Bhagya asks what else can she do as he’s the one one for her. Ezhil feels unhealthy for Bhagya and thinks that Bhagya ought to by no means find out about Gopi’s betrayal.

Iniya comes prepared for college and Chezhian gives to drop her. Ishwari asks for Ezhil and Jenny says he’s talking on telephone outdoors. Ezhil comes there and shares a excellent news with then. He says that his new movie pooja is tomorrow. Everybody will get completely satisfied listening to it and congratulates him. Ishwari asks if he’s going to start out capturing the following day. Ezhil says that they’re simply opening the workplace tomorrow. He says they’ve story discussion6, finalise location in spite of everything this solely they will begin capturing.

Jenny asks if the information will get revealed in newspaper and he says sure. Everybody feels completely satisfied for Ezhil. Bhagya asks Ezhil to share the information together with his father. Ezhil denies doing it whereas the household scolds him for holding vengeance nonetheless. Ezhil couldn’t say the true cause whereas the household asks the explanation for his anger. Iniya leaves with Chezhian when Gopi comes there. Bhagya shares the information with Gopi and asks Ezhil to say however he retains mum.

Gopi decides to clear issues with Ezhil and asks him to drop him as his automobile is getting serviced. Ezhil agree grudging they usually depart. Ezhil stops halfway and asks if his automobile is basically repaired. Gopi says sure and asks Ezhil to belief him. He says he’s not unhealthy however simply present anger resulting from his work stress. He says Rajesh is just not reliable and asks him to imagine him. Ezhil will get into pondering..

Episode ends..