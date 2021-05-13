ENTERTAINMENT

Bhagyalakshmi Prabhu Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Images

Bhagyalakshmi Prabhu Biography

Name Bhagyalakshmi Prabhu
Real Name Bhagyalakshmi G Prabhu
Nickname Menooty
Profession Actress
Date of Birth Yet to be updated
Age Yet to be updated
Zodiac sign Yet to be updated
Family Father: Yet to be updated
Mother: Yet to be updated
Marital Status Unmarried
Affairs/Boyfriends Yet to be updated
Husband Yet to be updated
Children Yet to be updated
Religion Hindu
Educational Qualification Yet to be updated
School Yet to be updated
College Yet to be updated
Hobbies Makeup, Listening Music and Dance
Birth Place Kerala, India
Hometown Kerala, India
Current City Kerala, India
Nationality Indian

Bhagyalakshmi Prabhu’s Official Social Profiles

facebook.com/bhagyalakshmi.prabhu

Twitter: Yet to be updated

instagram.com/bhagyalakshmiprabhu/

Interesting facts about Bhagyalakshmi Prabhu

  • In February 2020, she became the cover girl of the weekly magazine Manorama Weekly.

Bhagyalakshmi Prabhu Instagram Reels Video

https://www.instagram.com/reel/COCIpNcJNaV/

Serials List

  • Thatteem Mutteem – 2011 to present (Role: Meenakshi)

Take a look at the latest photos of Bhagyalakshmi Prabhu,

Bhagyalakshmi Prabhu
Bhagyalakshmi Prabhu
Bhagyalakshmi Prabhu
Bhagyalakshmi Prabhu
Bhagyalakshmi Prabhu
Bhagyalakshmi Prabhu
Bhagyalakshmi Prabhu

