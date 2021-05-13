Bhagyalakshmi Prabhu Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Images

Bhagyalakshmi Prabhu Biography

Name Bhagyalakshmi Prabhu Real Name Bhagyalakshmi G Prabhu Nickname Menooty Profession Actress Date of Birth Yet to be updated Age Yet to be updated Zodiac sign Yet to be updated Family Father: Yet to be updated

Mother: Yet to be updated Marital Status Unmarried Affairs/Boyfriends Yet to be updated Husband Yet to be updated Children Yet to be updated Religion Hindu Educational Qualification Yet to be updated School Yet to be updated College Yet to be updated Hobbies Makeup, Listening Music and Dance Birth Place Kerala, India Hometown Kerala, India Current City Kerala, India Nationality Indian

Bhagyalakshmi Prabhu’s Official Social Profiles

facebook.com/bhagyalakshmi.prabhu

Twitter: Yet to be updated

instagram.com/bhagyalakshmiprabhu/

Interesting facts about Bhagyalakshmi Prabhu

In February 2020, she became the cover girl of the weekly magazine Manorama Weekly.

Bhagyalakshmi Prabhu Instagram Reels Video

https://www.instagram.com/reel/COCIpNcJNaV/

Serials List

Thatteem Mutteem – 2011 to present (Role: Meenakshi)

Take a look at the latest photos of Bhagyalakshmi Prabhu,