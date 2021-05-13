Bhagyalakshmi Prabhu Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Images

Bhagyalakshmi Prabhu Biography
|Name
|Bhagyalakshmi Prabhu
|Real Name
|Bhagyalakshmi G Prabhu
|Nickname
|Menooty
|Profession
|Actress
|Date of Birth
|Yet to be updated
|Age
|Yet to be updated
|Zodiac sign
|Yet to be updated
|Family
|Father: Yet to be updated
Mother: Yet to be updated
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|Yet to be updated
|Husband
|Yet to be updated
|Children
|Yet to be updated
|Religion
|Hindu
|Educational Qualification
|Yet to be updated
|School
|Yet to be updated
|College
|Yet to be updated
|Hobbies
|Makeup, Listening Music and Dance
|Birth Place
|Kerala, India
|Hometown
|Kerala, India
|Current City
|Kerala, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Bhagyalakshmi Prabhu’s Official Social Profiles
facebook.com/bhagyalakshmi.prabhu
Twitter: Yet to be updated
instagram.com/bhagyalakshmiprabhu/
Interesting facts about Bhagyalakshmi Prabhu
- In February 2020, she became the cover girl of the weekly magazine Manorama Weekly.
Bhagyalakshmi Prabhu Instagram Reels Video
Serials List
- Thatteem Mutteem – 2011 to present (Role: Meenakshi)
Take a look at the latest photos of Bhagyalakshmi Prabhu,