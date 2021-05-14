Bhajan Emperor Anoop Jalota revealed about his relationship with Jasleen, what is the relationship?

There is still confusion among fans about the relationship between the famous hymn emperor Anoop Jalota and his student Jasleen Matharu. While the pair appeared in Bigg Boss, they distanced themselves as soon as the show ended. Not only this, after the show of Jasleen’s Kanyadaan, Anoop announced the press conference.

Jasleen and Anoop suddenly trended on social media on Wednesday. Yes, Jasleen has shared a video on her Instagram, after which users have started trolling them. One user says, ‘Sometimes girlfriends and sometimes students’, then someone says, ‘Why are you making us clear that this is your student…’

Let me tell you, Jasleen and Anoop have been trolled on social media for their relationship. However, answering the trolling this time, Anoop Jalota spoke. ‘That’s why I’m in the news because our film has arrived. It has been released today on 6 different digital platforms. Therefore this video has been posted with the intention of publicity. I did not read any comments while I am trolling. Let me tell you that she is my student about Jasleen’s relationship with me. She has also become my disciple in this film. There is nothing more than this. Bigg Boss was an entertainment show where you have fun, nothing is private.