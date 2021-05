Bhakti Maniar, a Chartered Accountant turned Indian actress from the Bollywood film industry. Before stepping into an acting career Bhakti worked as a Senior Associate at PwC India and Assistant Manager at Bharati Axa General Insurance company. She appeared in the movie titled “Anita” followed by web series “Strange Story” from MX Originals. Bhakti is currently working on the ALT Balaji web series titled “Hai Taubba” with co-stars Tuhina Das, Simran Mishrikoti.