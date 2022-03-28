Bharat Bandh Bank Strike latest news March 2022 DATE SBI HDFC ICICI Axis

Banking services were partially hit on Monday due to Bharat bandh and the bank strike. A section of employees did not report for duty today in support of the two-day nationwide general strike called by central trade unions, according to a PTI report.

The bank strike is scheduled to continue tomorrow.

GOVERNMENT BANKS

Transactions at many public sector banks have been impacted as employees have not reported for duty. Besides, there might be a delay in cheque clearances and government treasury operation might also be affected by the strike.

The impact of the strike is prominent in eastern India as many branches of public sector banks there are closed, All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) General Secretary C H Venkatachalam said.

In the other regions, branches are open as officers…