Bharat Bandh day 1: Kerala, Bengal, Odisha, Delhi feel impact – 10 points | Latest News India

A two-day nationwide strike – called by a joint forum of central trade unions – is likely to affect banking, transport, railways and power services on Monday and Tuesday. The Bharat Bandh protest, says the Platform of Central Trade Unions and Sectoral Federations and Associations, aims to draw attention to criticism of the government policies, which have been defined as “anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national” in a statement. Kerala, Delhi, Odisha and Delhi felt the impact on the first day.

Here are ten points on the two-day nationwide Bharat Bandh:

1. This is the first major protest that India is set to witness after assembly elections in five states. The BJP was able to retain four of five states – Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa – while the AAP won Punjab. The BJP…