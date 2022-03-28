Bharat Bandh LIVE: Left Front members block railways tracks at Bengal station

Bharat Bandh is being observed for two-days starting Monday. The call for Bandh has been given by a joint forum of central trade unions to protest against

government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people.

Essential services might be affected during the Bandh.

“We are expecting participation of over 20 crore formal and informal workers with mass mobilisation of workers across the country during the strike on March 28 and 29 to protest against…