Bharat Bandh LIVE: Left Front members block railways tracks at Bengal station

Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Essential services related to banking, transportation, railways and electricity are likely to be affected during the Bandh.
Updated on Mar 28, 2022 09:02 AM IST
Bharat Bandh is being observed for two-days starting Monday. The call for Bandh has been given by a joint forum of central trade unions to protest against
government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people.
Essential services might be affected during the Bandh.
“We are expecting participation of over 20 crore formal and informal workers with mass mobilisation of workers across the country during the strike on March 28 and 29 to protest against…