Bharat bandh LIVE updates | Bank strike

A joint forum of trade unions across India has called for a Bharat Bandh on Monday, March 28, against the Centre’s policies in various sectors. The strike has been supported by the All India Bank Employees Association to protest against the government’s plan to privatise public sector banks, and the Banking Laws Amendment Bill, 2021.

Sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, and insurance are likely to take part in the nationwide strike.

A statement by the State Bank of India said banking services are likely to be affected by the strike.