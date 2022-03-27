Bharat Bandh, March 28-29: Electricity, banking, railways services may be hit | Latest News India

To protest against a number of government policies affecting workers, farmers and the common man, a joint platform of central trade unions has given a call for a nationwide strike (Bharat bandh) on March 28 and 29 (Monday and Tuesday). The Platform of Central Trade Unions and Sectoral Federations and Associations had recently held a meeting in New Delhi to take stock of the preparations in various states and sectors for the proposed two-day all India strike against “the anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national policies” of the central government, a statement said.

The statement said that roadways, transport workers and electricity workers have decided to join the strike in spite of the impending threat of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA).

