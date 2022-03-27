Bharat Bandh News on Monday, Bharat Bandh Date 2022, Bharat Bandh Tomorrow 2022, Bharat Bandh Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Bharat Bandh On 28th And 29th March, Bharat Bandh 2022 Reason, Bank Strike News March 2022Bus Strike Kerala-Tamil Nadu 2022, Bharat Bandh Latest News Today

Bharat Bandh Latest News, Bharat Bandh News Today, Bank Strike News: The nationwide strike by trade unions is likely to be held for two days starting tomorrow. While the trade unions linked to the BJP and the TMC have not called for a strike, those belonging to the Congress and the Left parties have called for a two-day strike on March 28-29 against the Centre’s economic policies. Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has asked all its employees to report for duty on March 28 and 29, failing which they will be issued show-cause notices. The TMC government also said that no casual leave will be granted…