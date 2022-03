Bharat Bandh 2022: Trade unions in protest against the policies of the central government (Trade Unions Strike) has announced Bharat Bandh on Monday and Tuesday. Bharat Bandh (Bharat Bandh) because of the banking sector (Banking Sector Hartal) Business may also be affected, because bank unions have also called off India (Bharat Bandh Today) has announced its support. Bank Union Bharat Bandh…