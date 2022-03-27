Bharat Bandh on March 28, 29: Banking, transport & other services likely to be hit

A joint forum of central trade unions, supported by the All India Bank Employees Association, has called for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29 against the Central government’s policies affecting workers, farmers, and people in general.

The decision comes following a meeting on March 22 where the trade unions said that they would protest against the Centre’s “anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national policies”. The bank unions are participating to protest against the government’s plan to privatise public sector banks, as well as the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

A statement by the trade unions informed that roadways, transport workers and electricity…