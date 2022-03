Bharat Bandh: Protesting against the decisions of the Central Government .. tomorrow, Ellundi Bharat Bandh .. but only there | Trade unions call for Bharat Bandh on March 28, 29; banking services likely to be affected

Bharat Bandh: The trade unions have called for a Bharat Bandh (Ellundi) tomorrow (March 28) and Ellundi (March 29) to protest against the anti-central government policies. Public Sector Banks .. Bharath Bandh Bharat Bandh: Trade unions will go on strike tomorrow (March 28) and Ellundi (March 29) in protest of anti-central government policies. Read Full News