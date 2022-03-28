Bharat Bandh today: Banking, insurance, transport, other services could remain impacted | Economy News

New Delhi: A joint forum of central trade unions has called for a Bharat Bandh (a nationwide strike) on March 28 and 29 to show their resentment against the economic policies of the Central government.

Trade organisations such as Indian National Trade Union Congress, All India United Trade Union Centre, Trade Union Coordination Centre, and All India Trade Union Congress, among other central trade unions, are a part of the joint forum.

Joining the protests are several associations, including the All India Bank Employees Association. Most branches and ATMs of state-owned banks are likely to be impacted on March 28 and March 29 due to the strikes.

In a regulatory filing, the country’s largest state-owned bank, the State Bank of India, said, “We advise that, while the bank has made…