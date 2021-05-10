Bharathi kannamma 10th May 2021 Written Update: Soundarya lashes out at Bharathi

Bharathi kannamma Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Soundarya dials to someone but didn’t get the line. Hema comes there along with Bharathi. Soundarya wishes for her birthday and give kiss to her. She questions her doesn’t her dad wish her yet? She informs to her that dad wished her morning itself. She asks Hema to give all these chocolate to her friends in school.

She nods. She adds that she might give this chocolate to her cooking mom reasoning she is her favourite. Hema says to her she will definitely give it to her. Soundarya asks Hema to go and sit in car she wants to talk with Bharathi.

Hema leaves from there. Soundarya enquire to him how is his hand? He says to her its ok now. Soundarya says to him that he don’t share with her how he got injured? But she knew well he got injured in Kannamma house. Bharathi surprise to hear it. Soundarya says to him don’t be mistake that Kannamma informed to her everything. She has common sense to guess it. He nods and about to leave. She stops him and asks him to talk with her for some time. She questions him why did he went to meet her? Doesn’t she living alone without giving trouble to him?

Soundarya questions him Is he beat her or she beaten him? He gets surprise! Soundarya says that he is showing men attitude now that’s why he gets surprise to hear it. So its confirmed he injured himself. She questions him again. He says to her doesn’t he know to take decision alone? She teases him that he lied to Kannamma that he is married to Venba just like that right? She complaints that he is behaving crazily.

Soundarya scolds him for disturbing Kannamma! She questions him what’s the need to meet her? Is he ask divorce to her? Or he asks her to leave this city? Bharathi reminds what happened there. Soundarya asks him to confess the truth. She adds that he only got injured in his hand but he made wound in her heart it will never cure soon.

Bharathi complaints that he only cares for her not him. He leaves from there. Venba thinks that Durga tortured her a lot. After all he is a rowdy he tortured her like hell. Venba thinks she has no idea how many days he kidnapped her? What happened in Kannamma life? Shanthi comes there and feels happy to see Venba there. She enquires her what happened to her?

Shanthi informs to her that she searched for her everywhere and even searched in death people list too. Shanthi adds that she fears to give complaint to police fearing she done many crimes. She appreciates her idea. Shanthi enquires her. Venba thinks that Shanthi will look down on her if she learns that Durga kidnapped her. She lies to her that she went to Mumbai for urgent purpose. Her mobile too broken.

Shanthi says to her that she missed an good opportunity yesterday. If she is here then she would have married Bharathi. She narrates to her that she shared to Bharathi about her missing. He was worried for her, so she used that situation and blames Kannamma kidnapped her. Bharathi believed her too. He fought with Kannamma and came to meet her. He informed to Shanthi that if Venba here then he would have married her. Venba happiness having no bounds to hear it.

Shanthi says to her that she missed this good opportunity. Venba says that she can’t able to control her happiness. Venba dials to Bharathi. Hema is playing in his mobile. Bharathi asks Hema to attend the call. Venba gets irritate to hear her voice and asks her to give the phone to him. Bharathi enquire to Venba where did she went? She thinks that he may misunderstand her if she share the truth to him. She lies to him that she went to Mumbai for urgent work. Bharathi asks her to meet him soon. He has one shocking news for her. Venba asks him to share it with her. He asks her to meet him soon. Bharathi starts driving again. Venba says to Shanthi that he wishes to meet him straightly. Shanthi says that he may going to marry her. Don’t leave him just marry him soon she will arrange everything to welcome here. Venba nods.

Lakshmi asks Kumar to drive faster. Kumar says to her that it’s auto not car. It has only three wheel. Lakshmi questions Kannamma where did she find him? She informs to her that he was the one helping her till the day she came here. Kumar says to Lakshmi that her mom fulfilled all her wishes yesterday. Lakshmi nods. Kumar says that happiness is not in money. Lakshmi reminds Bharathi requests her to celebrate her birthday with Hema in his house. Lakshmi shares it to Kannamma. She asks permission to her.

Episode end.