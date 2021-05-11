Bharathi kannamma 11th May 2021 Written Update: Kannamma gives a nod

Bharathi kannamma Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Lakshmi informs to her that Bharathi called her to celebrate her birthday in his house. Hema will grandly celebrate her birthday if she go there then she will be happy. Soundarya likes her so much too. Kannamma nods and gets down from auto to buy vegetables. Kumar stops Lakshmi at school. Just then Bharathi drops Hema there. Hema hugs Lakshmi.

Both wishes each other birthday. He notices the words written on auto. Hema leaves to give chocolate to all. Bharathi questions her whose auto is this? She informs to him that’s auto belongs to Kumar uncle auto. That auto used to park in her house always. She written those words in that auto. He questions her Is she like her mom a lot or wrote that because her mom always come late?

Lakshmi says to him both. She likes her mom a lot because she has no one in this world then her. Bharathi says that he too like his mom a lot. Bharathi asks Lakshmi to come to his home at evening. Let’s cut cake together with Hema. He assures to her let’s celebrate it grandly. Lakshmi informs to him that she asked permission to her mom but she didn’t said anything to her. Bharathi asks her to ask once again and come to home. He wishes for her birthday. She enquires about his wounds and leaves from there.

Venba calls to Bharathi and says to him that she reached to hospital. He informs to her that he will be there in few minutes. Venba is happy because he will be here in 10 minutes. She wishes to check whether he has wish to marry her? If he would like to marry her then she will take him to temple to marry her.

Soundarya thinks that destiny playing a lot in her house. She thinks that she used to hate Kannamma because of her black color. Now she is waiting for her outside to see her one time. Kannamma comes there and notices the car there. She doubts who came there Bharathi or Soundarya. Soundarya gets down and greets her. She asks Kannamma to give one carry bag to her. She deny it.

Kannamma says to her that she went to drop Lakshmi in school and buy vegetables. If she has any idea that she will come here then she would have buy it later. Soundarya says to her that she waited inside car. She takes her inside house. Soundarya questions her Is Bharathi come here? She reminds that incident.

Soundarya informs to her that she know well he came here. But he reached home with wounded hand. She asks her to say the reason for his visit. Kannamma reminds the incident. Kannamma says to her that nothing is there to talk about it. Soundarya says to her that she is also hiding the matter from her at least say to her why did she allowed him in. Doesn’t she know he only knew to hurt her then why did she allowing him in?

Kannamma stares her surprised because she is talking like this about her son. She adds that Bharathi tortured her a lot. He made her stand in road and fails to protect her. He refuses to accept his own baby. Soundarya says that she will never complaint her. She adds that Kannamma has all rights to show angry on him. Both are discussing about it. Venu calls Soundarya. He asks about her whereabouts?

Soundarya asks him to find out? He gives wrong answer. She informs to him that she is in Kannamma house. He enquires about Kannamma how about? He talks with Kannamma. He asks her to bring Lakshmi to home. Soundarya informs to Kannamma that she is here to take Lakshmi along with her. She wants to celebrate both Hema and Lakshmi birthday together. She wishes to celebrate her grand daughters birthday together. She asks Kannamma to give permission to her. She is trying to convince her. Kannamma asks her to hide that Lakshmi is her daughter. Soundarya assures to her that she will take care of it. Kannamma gives permission to her. Soundarya shares her happiness to her.

Episode end.