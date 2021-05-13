Bharathi kannamma 13th May 2021 Written Update: Soundarya on cloud nine

Bharathi kannamma Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Venba questions the patient father how could he expect his second wife to do baby sitter job to his kids? Is his second wife a servant to him? She will definitely burn his daughter hand like this if he treats her in that way.

Bharathi hears it all and feels upset. That person question her why is she talking like this? Venba says to him doesn’t second wife has wishes to roam around with him and enjoy her life. If his daughter is a burden to it then send her to hostel. Bharathi gets angry to hear it all. She adds that everyone will be happy if he do it. Bharathi reminds his word to Shanthi that he will marry Venba. He regrets for saying those words. He thinks that Venba will treat Hema like that too. Its good he didn’t take that decision in his life. He about to leave Venba stops him.

She questions him why is he leaving? She asks him to say the matter. He lies to her that he forgot. He invites Venba to attend Hema birthday function in evening. She questions him Is he called her to say this matter? He nods and leaves. Venba thinks why did he talking like this He has something on his mind. He didn’t even questioned her about kidnap matter too.

Durga shows tied up in chair. He reminds how did Venba escaped from him. He thinks that he will escape from here. He will never allow her to harm Kannamma. He thinks that he will kill her if he escape from here. Soundarya and Venu are sitting in hall. Venu says to her that he can’t able to believe that Kannamma gave permission to send Lakshmi here.

Soundarya says that she didn’t accept that easily. Venu says that she agreed to send Lakshmi because Soundarya asked her if they do it then she would have deny it. Akhil comes there and joins in their talk. Venu shares the news to him. Akhil says to them its a good news it’s surprise to hear Kannamma sending her after knowing Bharathi will be here.

Soundarya shares the condition to them. She says to them that she assured to her that she will never reveal her identity. Akhil says to them that both are twins baby of Kannamma. Lakshmi living with Kannamma but she don’t know who is her father. Hema living with Bharathi. She doesn’t know who is her mom? Bharathi thinking that Hema is a orphan he has no idea she is his own blood.

Kannamma doesn’t know that she gave birth to a twins baby. Hema is close with Kannamma unaware that she is her mother. Lakshmi is also close with Bharathi unaware he is her dad. Both Hema and Lakshmi are friends but they don’t know they are sisters! He says its a big confusion. Venu says to him let’s announce the truth to all why should we drag this. Akhil says to him he just said it in a flow. Soundarya says to them even she wishes to reveal the truth to them but she has no idea how will Kannamma and Bharathi turns out? Kannamma may treat her as enemy.

Venu says to them let’s think about it later. Now concentrate on Birthday party. Both Hema and Lakshmi are going to celebrate the birthday function together after 8 years. Let’s celebrate this grandly. Akhil says how will celebrate it grandly in this pandemic time. Soundarya feels happy to think about her grand daughter. Shanthi is waiting for Venba excited.

Venba comes there. Shanthi question her where did she went? She informs to her Beach. Shanthi starts imagine in her own. She says that Bharathi may proposed her and roamed in beach together. She says to her that she went alone in frustration. She narrates the incident to her. Shanthi shares her point of view. Venba blames her that she is lie. Shanthi says to her may Bharathi wishes to propose her on birthday party.

Venba says that she will definitely go there not to attend the party but to stop the people badmouthing her. Kannamma thinks that she agreed to send Lakshmi to birthday party. But why should she send her she has no relation with that family. Bharathi married to Venba and their daughter birthday is today. How will she send Lakshmi there. Tulasi comes there and informs to her about business matter.

Kannamma shares to her about Hema birthday party. Tulasi reminds Hema birth. Tulasi says to her its good Lakshmi to Celebrate birthday with Hema. Kannamma says to her that Bharathi still suspecting her. What if he badmouth on Lakshmi after learning the truth. Tulasi says to her stop thinking negatively. She enjoyed her mom company yesterday. She needs her family love too. Kannamma thinks to send her there.

Episode end.