Bharathi kannamma 15th April 2021 Written Update: Venba is nervous

Bharathi kannamma Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

The episode begins with Bharathi is taking part in with youngsters. Soundarya brings snacks for them. Bharathi takes them close to her. Bharathi says to her that they don’t seem to be leaving him alone. He’s drained. Soundarya shares about Bharathi and Akhil childhood days to them whereas feeding to youngsters. Lakshmi praises the style and provides that her mother used to feed her like this. Kumar reaches to Bharathi home. Kannamma calls to him and enquires to him Is he take Lakshmi from there. He informs to her that he reached simply now. Kumar goes close to them and asks Lakshmi to go along with him. She says to him that she needs to spend extra time there. Kumar says to her that Kannamma asks him to take Lakshmi from there instantly. She is indignant on Lakshmi for got here right here with out informing to her. Bharathi advises to her don’t exit with out mother’s permission. Soubdarya questions him why did he attempting to ship her quickly. Bharathi says that her mother will get dangerous impression if Lakshmi reaches to residence late.

Lakshmi about to go away. Hema says to her that she forgot her bag. Hema locations the DNA take a look at reviews contained in the bag with different books with out noticing. They comes out and bids bye to Soundarya! Venba reaches there and will get indignant to see Lakshmi there. She fears that Kannamma will even come right here if it steady. She thinks why did Bharathi is permitting her in his home. Could also be Kannamma stays quiet however Soundarya gained’t. She needs to brainwash Bharathi towards her. Lakshmi notices Venba is obvious her. Venba questions her why is she right here? She offers becoming reply to her. Lakshmi warns her if she tries to cross her restrict then she’s going to punch her and leaves. Venba meets Bharathi. He teases her Is she meet Lakshmi outdoors? Bharathi questions her why is she right here? She informs to him that Soundarya messeged to her that she bought the report.

Mallika informs to her that she gave it to Soundarya. Mallika searches for the file but it surely’s lacking. Hema comes there and says to her that she positioned the file inside Lakshmi’s bag unaware. Venba begins to scold Hema infront of Bharathi. He stops her shouting Hema and scolds her again for shouting on Hema. He complaints that it’s medical file she ought to have maintain it safely insitead of scolding his daughter. Venba thinks that It’s his life. Its the one proof that proves Hema is his daughter. He provides that Lakshmi has no use to maintain it along with her. Venba leaves from there. Bharathi consoles Hema.

Kumar says to Lakshmi that Kannamma is indignant on her for not informing to her when did she left to Hema’s home. Lakshmi says to him that she didn’t performed any errors in any respect. She went to fulfill her good friend. Kumar advises to her that she is child so she wants mother permission to exit. Venba thinks that she missed that report. Lakshmi will give that report back to Kannamma. How will she get it from her? She knew Kannammas home however how will she get it from her? Kumar reaches to Kannamma’s houss. He says to her that Kannamma will scold him if he go in. Venba too reaches there and notices the bag. Venba thinks that she needs to get file from Kannamma at any value. She fears that Kannamma will beat her. Lakshmi reaches to her home.

Kannamma talks along with her like stranger. Lakshmi appologizes to Kannamma for went to Hema’s home. Kannamma lashes out her for behaving careless. She complaints that she is just not listening to her phrases in any respect. Tulasi asks her to settle down. That is the primary time she is doing mistake. Kannamma complaints that she is by no means obeying her. Lakshmi says that Kannamma is at all times scolding her. She is jealous to see Hema getting love from all. Everybody treats her nicely there. Bharathi performed nicely along with her.

Lakshmi shares to her that her father didn’t present this love on her. Kannamma hugs her and consoles there. Tulasi asks her to eat something. She informs to her that she ate loads in Hema’s home. Kannamma asks her to clean up. Venba informs to Shanthi that Soundarya bought the DNA report. She went to gather it from her. However Hema positioned it in Lakshmi’s bag. Shanthi alerts her that Kannamma gained’t go away this matter. Venba says that Kannamma will show to Bharathi that he can capable of give delivery to youngsters. Soundarya will locks her up. Shanthi asks her to take the report from there at any value.

Episode finish.