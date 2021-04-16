Bharathi kannamma 16th April 2021 Written Update: Lakshmi’s anger on her father

Bharathi kannamma Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.web

The episode begins with Soundarya is in joyful temper. Akhil says to Soundarya that Lakshmi performed effectively with Hema. She fulfilled Soundarya’s one of many want. He thinks that Lakshmi will keep right here extra time however Kumar got here to take her. Soundarya says to him that Lakshmi got here right here with out Kannamma’s permission. Akhil praises Lakshmi’s boldness. Soundarya provides that Lakshmi might unaware of her relationship with this home. However “blood is thicker than water”. She referred to as Kannamma to come back right here many time, even she requested Kannamma to present Lakshmi to her. However she didn’t do something. Lakshmi stunned everybody right here. Anjali asks them to prepare for temple? Soundarya says that going daylight in being pregnant interval isn’t good.

Akhil asks Anjali to share her opinion about Lakshmi’s go to. Anjali says to him that Soundarya is joyful after her want, extra then this home seems to be so lively after her entry. If she visits right here usually then she shall be joyful. Hema comes there and informs to them that Lakshmi misplaced her hair clip. Akhil asks Hena to carry Lakshmi to accommodate usually. She says to him that she favored her firm too. However she fears Soundarya might dislike it. Soundarya provides permission to her.

Kannamma is admiring Lakshmi finding out. Lakshmi narrating to Kannamma about Hema’s home. She questions Kannamma why are they so wealthy? She compares her home with them. Kannamma feels responsible for not giving the luxurious life to Lakshmi which she deserved. She thinks that Lakshmi visited her personal home as a visitor.

Lakshmi complaints that her dad didn’t constructed small home for her. Lakshmi notices the lab report. She reveals it to Kannamma. Kannamma dislikes to open it. She thinks it’s their privateness. She advises to Lakshmi don’t take others issues. Return it to Hema tomorrow. Shanthi questions Venba what is going to occur If Kannamma see the report? She informs to her that Kannamma will come to Varathu home. She is going to throw it on Bhatathi’s face. Soundarya and Akhila will help Kannamma. Varathu will come to know that Hema is Bharathi’s daughter. They’ll get again collectively. After that her life shall be over.

Shanthi advises to her don’t go away them. She should cease Kannamma from studying it. Venba calls to Bharathi and learns from him that nothing goes fallacious there. She enquires to him concerning the report. He informs to her that she is going to get it tomorrow. Shanthi advises to Venba let’s ship somebody to kidnap Kannamma. She deny that concept, reasoning her time isn’t good. Let’s wait until tomorrow. Kannamma involves market. Vegetable vendor questions Kannamma why didn’t she come to his stall final one week? Kannamma informs to him that greens are already inventory in her home that’s why. Bharathi comes there and ready for somebody. Each didn’t discover one another. Kannamma enters contained in the auto. One boy provides butter to Bharathi. He notices the phrases written in auto. He takes the image of it. He says to him that one child written it for mother. It’s clearly displaying how a lot that child loving his/ her mother.

Lakshmi writing unhealthy about her dad on wall. Kannamma will get shock to see it. She questions her why did she doing this all? Lakshmi informs to Kannamma that this wall isn’t sufficient to share what’s on her thoughts. Everybody has father like her. However none is ignoring their youngster like the best way her dad doing to her. He isn’t even coming to video name. He’s neither displaying like to her nor serving to her in schooling. She compares her father with Bharathi. She provides that her dad didn’t helped Kannamma when she was sick. He didn’t pay her college charges too. She hates her father to the core.

Episode finish.