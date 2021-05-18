Bharathi kannamma 18th May 2021 Written Update: Durga is in Trouble

Bharathi kannamma 18th May 2021 Written Update on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Lakshmi reaches to Soundarya house. Soundarya happiness having no bounds seeing Lakshmi there. She informs to Kannamma that she reached. Kannamma complaints that she is ignoring her after her grand daughter came. Venu and Soundarya welcomes her happily. They praises her dress.

Lakshmi informs to her that doctor brought it for her. Soundarya questions her Is her mom send her here or she came here in her own wish? She says to her both. Hema comes there and greets Lakshmi. They are admiring their grand daughters. Lakshmi enquires about Bharathi. Hema informs to her that he is in upstairs. Soundarya question her Is she only searches for him?

Lakshmi deny it and starts playing with them. Durga is suffering to release his grip. Venba comes there and blames it’s all happening because of him. He kidnapped her because of it Bharathi argues with Kannamma he decided to marry her. She imagined lot but all went in vain. She starts to beat him. She questions her what’s his link with her? He is after all a rowdy he used to kill person for money. She approached him to kill Kannamma 8 years before but he didn’t do it. Instead he is playing a good character role to help Kannamma.

Durga asks her to give water to him. Venba is teasing him with water bottle. She says to him that he tortured her a lot without even giving water to her but she is not like that. She forces him to drink the full bottle water. He spit it out.

Venba questions him does he has any idea what did she mixed in that water? He will start react to it tomorrow. It will show the effect to him. Durga pleads her to save him. Venba smirks at him and closes his mouth. Venba asks him to shout loudly to save him. If he shouts loudly also none is going to help him. She adds to him that Bharathi used to go in this way why don’t he ask help to him. Durga trying to release his hand. She thinks that she didn’t mixed anything in water he will die in fear. Venba reaches to Bharathi house. Shanthi is waiting for her outside. She questions her Is she coming now? She informs to her she came before and went out for small work.

Venba asks Shanthi to be quite here be careful in front of Akhil. He will question her a lot. She assures to Venba she will be quiet. Shanthi says to her such a massive house it is. She asks her to marry Bharathi soon and enter into this house. Shanthi asks to her why did she called her to come here soon? She informs something to her mute.

Soundarya and Venu notices Venba and Shanthi there. Soundarya thinks that she has no shame at all that’s why she came back. She enquires to Venba who is this? She informs to her she is her servant name Shanthi. Soundarya praises Venba in sarcasm way. Venu questions Anjali where is Soundarya? She informs to him that she went to temple to collect the Prasad. She tries to stop her but she didn’t here at all. Venu complaints that birthday function gonna start in few minutes then how will she react on time?

She is thinking alone and doing all in her own wish. Bharathi notices Lakshmi there and informs to her that he didn’t think she will attend the party today. Is her mom allowed her to go? She informs to him that her mom strictly asked her to be quiet here and celebrate the birthday.

Bharathi questions her is she like the dress. She informs to him that her mom liked it a lot. Bharathi is playing with his daughters. Venu and Anjali are admiring him and says that he looks so happy with them. Venba dislikes it all. Lakshmi praises Anjali beauty. Mallika brings the cake there. Venba gets shock to see the Hema and Lakshmi name in it.

Venu feels happy to see the name written on the cake. Venba dislikes it all. Venu waits for Soundarya. Some students comes there to meet Bharathi there. They introduce them self to Bharathi. They praises Bharathi help and appreciate his social activities to Venu. Students thank Bharathi for helping them on time. Lakshmi shares to all that how did she met Bharathi in village and become friend with him. She thank him for helping her to study well. Venu feels guilty. Bharathi is admiring Lakshmi.

Episode end.