Bharathi kannamma 19th April 2021 Written Update: Kannamma’s nightmare

Bharathi kannamma Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.web

The episode begins with Shanthi says to Bharathi that he’s visiting Venba’s home usually. Venba used to like him from school days. After Bharathi separated from Kannamma he went to marry her however it stopped in center. All neighbors realize it. If he visits her in untie then all individuals will badmouths Venba. Shanthi provides that she will capable of perceive that Bharathi assembly her to share his issues along with her. However individuals received’t perceive it. Venba tries to cease Shanthi however she is additional saying to him that he would possibly perceive Venba’s emotions too. He would possibly take into consideration her from her standpoint. Bharathi accepts his errors. He apologies to her and leaves. Venba fears that Bharathi received’t go to her once more! Shanthi assures to her he will certainly come.

Kannamma is cleansing the wall whereas serious about Lakshmi’s phrases in opposition to Bharathi. Lakshmi comes there. Kannamma brings meals to her. She asks her to feed her. Kannamma is feeding to her. Lakshmi questions her why did dad didn’t helped them when they’re in want? Kannamma keep silent there. She questions her Is her father is an individual? Kannamma retains the identical place.

Lakshmi questions her Is her father married to another person? Kannamma stays silent. She thinks that Bharathi is her dad. One neighbor asks Kannamma to speak with the client. She asks Lakshmi to eat it and leaves. She finds Lakshmi is sleeping on books. Kannamma makes her sleep nicely. She notices the Venba’s report there. She will get offended seeing that identify. She thinks that Venba is the soul motive for her state. She needs to return the report back to her tomorrow.

Kannamma is sleeping nicely in her room. Venba sneaks into her room at center of night time. She laughs at Kannamma and says that she escaped from her on that day, however right now none can capable of rescue her from her. She injects the Poison her physique. Kannamma wakes up from her dream. She thinks that Venba will not be even permitting her to sleep nicely. Subsequent day Kannamma is feeding to Lakshmi. She questions Kannamma doesn’t she sleep nicely yesterday? Kannamma nods and informs to her that she has a nightmare. Lakshmi to shares her dream with Kannamma. She asks Lakshmi to return the report back to Hema. She advises her to don’t convey others factor to house subsequent time. Kumar comes there. Kannamma asks him to drop Lakshmi in school and ship the lunch packing containers to workplace staffs. She offers cash to him.

Venba is ready for Lakshmi outdoors. She scolds herself for being careless and misplaced the report. She complaints that she is a physician although she is ready for a child final 1 hour. Lakshmi leaves in auto. Venba follows the auto and make accident with bike.That individual is lashing out at Venba for dashing his bike. Venba is arguing with him in perspective. She fears when did he exhibiting his anger on her.

She pays cash to him and leaves. Kumar drops Lakshmi in school. She asks him to present the report back to Hema’s home. He nods and leaves. Venba reaches there after he left. She questions Lakshmi the place is the report? Lakshmi informs to her that Kumar went to return it to Hema’s home. Venba scolds Lakshmi however she offers becoming reply to Venba. Venba leaves from there in anger.