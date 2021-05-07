Bharathi kannamma 7th May 2021 Written Update: Kannamma fulfill Lakshmi wish

Bharathi kannamma Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Kannamma takes Lakshmi to textile shop. Kumar questions her why is she here? Kannamma informs to him that she usually stitch clothes for Lakshmi in her birthday, but she is lack of time now so she decided to buy ready made dress for her. Kannamma asks Lakshmi to choose her dress. Kannamma takes Kumar to men’s section. She asks the sales boy to show shirt to his size.

Kumar asks to her why did she buying dress for him? Kannamma informs to him that she wishes to buy dress for him but didn’t get time. Lakshmi comes there and informs to Kannamma that she has one more wish to fulfill. Kannamma says to her don’t ask her to buy this shop for her! Lakshmi says to her that she wants to be a sales girl for some time. She wants to learn how customers treating her and she is going to answer them. Kumar says it’s weird wish. Kannamma informs to her that she will talk to them if they deny it then don’t be adamant. Kannamma talks with the counter boy. Owner comes there and wishes for Lakshmi birthday. He asks to her how much salary she needs? She asks him to give according to her sale. Sales boy takes Lakshmi to kids section.

Lakshmi is helping customers to choose the dress. Kannamma is admiring her daughter talent. She records everything in her mobile. Owner asks Lakshmi to stop working her time is over! Kannamma asks her to say her feed back. Lakshmi says to the owner that its giving happiness to sale customer. But her leg is paining after standing a lot. He says to her that it’s their work. Lakshmi says to him that they can sit in free time. He agrees with her. He gives 500rs to her as salary. She says to him that she don’t need money but she wishes to buy Sarie for her mother. Kannamma says to her that she is here to buy dress for her. Lakshmi says to her that she will never buy new dress so take this.

Lakshmi is choosing Sarie for Kannamma. She feels emotional to see her. Kannamma informs to Lakshmi that everything is favour to her. Kannamma adds that owner is a good person that’s why he even allowed her work in his shop and even gave her salary too. Kumar says that they got new dress too.

Lakshmi asks Kumar to stop the auto. He stood it in front of collector office. She is looking around the place. Lakshmi questions her which office is this? Kannamma informs to her its collector office. Lakshmi says to her that she wants to meet Collector. Kannamma scolds Lakshmi for requesting like this.

Lakshmi says to her that she promised her to fulfill all her wishes. Lakshmi asks her to talk with him. Kannamma talks with the security but he lashes out at her. Kannamma shares it to Lakshmi. Collector asks her to come in. Kannamma meets her and informs to her that her daughter wishes to become a collector. She is adamant to meet her. She says to Kannamma that its strange one. She asks her to come inside.

Kannamma nods and about to leave. Collector says to her that Lakshmi wants to be a collector right? Let’s welcome her inside like really one. Lakshmi enters inside with police security. Collector questions Lakshmi about her passion? She narrates to her that she wants to help her mom. Lakshmi questions her why did this uncle is following her everywhere? She explains to Lakshmi about the reason. Lakshmi wishes to sit in her chair. Collector allows her to sit in it.

Kannamma feels happy to see it all. Kannamma shares her happiness with collector. Collector says to her that her daughter will be a collector in future. Kannamma admires her. Lakshmi about to sign a paper Kannamma stops her. Collector allows her to do it. Collector gives bouquet to her. She asks the police to drop her out with all respect. Lakshmi feels happy to see it all.

Episode end.