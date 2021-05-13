Bharathi Kannamma: Bharathi will see Venba scoldimg Hema on her birthday

Bharathi kannamma Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Bharathi kannamma is famous Vijay tv show. This show has it’s separate fan base for the unique love story. Earlier we saw that Vienna got upset. Viewers will see that Venba will scold Hema on her birthday, Bharathi notices this.

In Today’s episode we see; Venba insults the patient father for married twice. She supported the second wife and blame him as wrong. Bharathi hears it all and thinks that he about to take wrong decision to marry Venba in his life. If marry her then she will also treat Hema like this. Venba notices Bharathi and asks him to say the matter excited! Bharathi asks her to attend Hema birthday party in evening. Venba gets disappointed after hearing it. Kannamma is thinking about Soundarya request. Whether she take a correct decision or not. Tulasi helps her to clear her mind. Shanthi waits for Venba excited. Venba reaches to home and shares all details to her. Durga thinks that He will definitely escape from here and kill Venba. Soundarya is on cloud nine while thinking about both her grand daughter gonna celebrate their birthday together.

In the upcoming episode Viewers will see; Hema will playing in hall with cubes. Venba will come here and notice her. She will question Hema doesn’t she ask her to do the home work? She will complain that Hema is playing instead of studying! Bharathi will notice this all. Venba will tease her look and scold her. Hema will plead with Venba she will play first and do homework later. Venba will lashes out at Hema.

What will happen next? Will Bharathi scold Venba for treating Hema in this way? Will Lakshmi celebrate her birthday along with Hema? Will Venba create new problems?

Upcoming episode will answer to our all questions