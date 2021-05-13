ENTERTAINMENT

Bharathi Kannamma: Bharathi will see Venba scoldimg Hema on her birthday

Bharathi kannamma Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Bharathi kannamma is famous Vijay tv show. This show has it’s separate fan base for the unique love story. Earlier we saw that Vienna got upset. Viewers will see that Venba will scold Hema on her birthday, Bharathi notices this.

In Today’s episode we see; Venba insults the patient father for married twice. She supported the second wife and blame him as wrong. Bharathi hears it all and thinks that he about to take wrong decision to marry Venba in his life. If marry her then she will also treat Hema like this. Venba notices Bharathi and asks him to say the matter excited! Bharathi asks her to attend Hema birthday party in evening. Venba gets disappointed after hearing it. Kannamma is thinking about Soundarya request. Whether she take a correct decision or not. Tulasi helps her to clear her mind. Shanthi waits for Venba excited. Venba reaches to home and shares all details to her. Durga thinks that He will definitely escape from here and kill Venba. Soundarya is on cloud nine while thinking about both her grand daughter gonna celebrate their birthday together.

In the upcoming episode Viewers will see; Hema will playing in hall with cubes. Venba will come here and notice her. She will question Hema doesn’t she ask her to do the home work? She will complain that Hema is playing instead of studying! Bharathi will notice this all. Venba will tease her look and scold her. Hema will plead with Venba she will play first and do homework later. Venba will lashes out at Hema.

What will happen next? Will Bharathi scold Venba for treating Hema in this way? Will Lakshmi celebrate her birthday along with Hema? Will Venba create new problems?

Upcoming episode will answer to our all questions stay tune with our space for more updates

Related Items:

Most Popular

84
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
60
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
40
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
30
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
28
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top