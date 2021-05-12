ENTERTAINMENT

Bharathi Kannamma: Soundarya will praise Kannamma

Bharathi kannamma Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Bharathi kannamma is famous Vijay tv show. This show has it’s separate fan base for the unique love story. Earlier we saw that Vienna on cloud nine . Viewers will see that Soundarya will opening Kannamma’s new business

In Today’s episode we see; Soundarya shares to Kannamma that she wishes to celebrate her grand daughters birthday together. Kannamma asks her to hide Lakshmi identity from Bharathi. She assures to her so Kannamma decides to send her. Soundarya shares to her that she is feeling tired and starts sleep there. Shanthi thinking that Venba will meet Bharathi. He will confess his feelings to her. She feels proud thinking about her love on Bharathi. She dream like Venba giving lots of money to her for her help. Tulasi and Sumathi shares to Soundarya about the new business. Venba waits for Bharathi in hospital. Venba talks bad about the father whom married twice. She says to him that second wife are not servant to do baby sitter job to their kids. Bharathi gets upset to hear it all.

In the upcoming episode Viewers will see; Soundarya will visit Kannamma house. Kannamma will inform to Soundarya that she is going to start a new dough business. She will grind rice in grinder and gonna distribute to near by stores and door delivery to all houses. Soundarya will surprise to hear it and appreciate the idea. Tulasi will say to her that they kept name ” Kannamma idly maavu Kadai ” as store name. Soundarya will praise the idea. Kannamma will ask Soundarya to start it to open the business. Soundarya will do pooja for her. She will wish her to get many profit in that business.

What will happen next? Will Kannamma get success in this business? Will kannamma give permission to Lakshmi to attend the function?

Upcoming episode will answer to our all questions stay tune with our space for more updates.

