Bharathi Kannamma: Will Kannamma celebrate Lakshmi birthday grandly

Bharathi kannamma is famous Vijay tv show. This show has it’s separate fan base for the unique love story. Earlier we saw that Kannamma promised to Lakshmi . Viewers will see that Kannamma will fulfilling Lakshmi wish.

In Today’s episode we see; Kannamma takes Lakshmi to textile shop. She asks her to choose her favourite dress. She choose for Kumar. Lakshmi shares her wish to Kannamma that she wants to be a sales girl for some time. Kannamma says to her that she has strange wishes. Kannamma talks with the manager about Lakshmi wish. Owner comes there and allows Lakshmi to work there as a sales girl. She admires the way Lakshmi working there. Owner gives salary to her. Lakshmi refuses to take it. She informs to him that his leg is paining so offer chair to the sales persons. Lakshmi buy Sarie for Kannamma in that money. Kumar and Kannamma praises the owner. Lakshmi asks Kumar to stop the auto. She enquires to Kannamma which office is it? She informs to her its collector office. Lakshmi shares her wishes to her that she wants to meet Collector.

In the upcoming episode viewers will see; Kannamma talks with security to allows her in to meet Collector. Security will scold Kannamma to leave from there. Kannamma will say to Lakshmi they won’t allow them in. Security will ask Kannamma to come inside. Kannamma will meet collector and shares Lakshmi wish to her. Collector will ask security to bring Lakshmi inside with police security. Lakshmi will enter inside with all respect. She will meet collector and share her passion with her. collector will allow Lakshmi to sit in her seat. She will give bouquet to Lakshmi.

What will happen next? Will Lakshmi ask something else to Kannamma? How will Bharathi gonna fulfill Hema wishes?

Upcoming episode will answer to our all questions stay tune with our space for more updates..