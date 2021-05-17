Bharathi will celebrate Hema and Lakshmi’s birthday in his house

Bharathi kannamma Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Bharathi kannamma is a famous Vijay tv show. This show has its a separate fan base for the unique love story. Earlier we saw that Vienna confronted Bharathi. Viewers will see that Bharathi will celebrate Hema and Lakshmi birthday in his house

In Today’s episode, we see; Soundarya fears Bharathi may marry Venba so she eavesdrops on their conversation. Venba confronts him and questions him why is he avoiding her? He informs to her he didn’t see her. Venba shares that his family members are treating her like an enemy even Hema too. Venba questions him why did he asked her to meet her immediately and invited her to attend this party hiding the actual matter from her. Venba questions him doesn’t he wished to marry her? Bharathi says to her that he witnessed how stepmom treats first wife kids through Kannamma life. He doesn’t want to see Hema suffering like this after he married Venba. Soundarya gets happy to hear it and takes Venba from there before she changing his mind. Soundarya shares this happy news to her family. Durga tries to signal Akhil but it fails. Soundarya misunderstands that Kannamma didn’t send Lakshmi to home and scolds her on the phone. Just then Lakshmi arrives there.

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see; Kannamma will rushing to Bharathi’s house. Bharathi will say to all let’s start the celebration. Kannamma will see that Hema and Lakshmi will cut the cake together. Everyone will be enjoying it. Bharathi will feed to Lakshmi and Hema. Kannamma will happy to see it. Hema will notice Kannamma hiding there. She will mention her as a cooking mom and introduce her to Bharathi. Bharathi will get shocked to find out Kannamma is her cooking mom!

What will happen next? Why did Kannamma rush to Bharathi’s house? What will Bharathi do after learning the truth?

