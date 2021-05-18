ENTERTAINMENT

Bharathi will learn a shocking truth about Kannamma!

Bharathi kannamma is famous Vijay tv show. This show has it’s separate fan base for the unique love story. Earlier we saw that Bharathi celebrated Hema and Lakshmi birthday in his house. Viewers will see that Bharathi will learn a shocking truth about Kannamma!

In Today’s episode we see; Soundarya scolding Kannamma for not sending Lakshmi to house. Lakshmi reaches there. Soundarya and Venu welcomes her happily. Lakshmi plays with Hema. Venba Confronts Durga and beats him. She blames him as the reason for her misery. She teases him and lies to him that she mixed poison in water. Durga asks her to save him. Venba shares a secret plan to Shanthi and takes her inside Bharathi house. Soundarya thinks Venba is shameless one. Venu complaints to Anjali that Soundarya missing in correct time. Bharathi plays with Lakshmi and Hema. Venu feels happy to see the Lakshmi name written on cake. Venba dislikes it all.

In the upcoming episode viewers will see; Kannamma will rushing to Bharathi house. Bharathi will say to all let’s start the celebration. Kannamma will see that Hema and Lakshmi will cut the cake together. Everyone will enjoying it. Bharathi will feed to Lakshmi and Hema. Kannamma will happy to see it. Hema will notices Kannamma hiding there. She will mention her as cooking mom and introduce her with Bharathi. Bharathi will shock to find out Kannamma as cooking mom!

What will happen next? Why did Kannamma rushes to Bharathi house? What will Bharathi do after learning the truth?

Upcoming episode will answer to our all questions stay tune with our space for more updates.

