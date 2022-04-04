Bharti Singh baby: ‘It’s a boy’: Comedian-host Bharti Singh welcomes her first child with husband Haarsh Limbachiya

Popular TV host Bharti Singh is a new mommy to a baby boy. The comedian announced the arrival of her first child with co-host-husband Haarsh Limbachiya on Sunday.

According to an IANS report, there were rumours that the couple had welcomed twin girls, but the duo cleared the air by sharing the news on Instagram, alongside a throwback picture from their pregnancy photoshoot.

“It’s a boy!’ the couple’s Instagram caption read.



Following the happy news, good wishes and congratulatory messages flooded the comments section.

Film-maker Karan Johar, Shamita Shetty, Gauahar Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Jay Bhanushali, Delnaaz Irani, among others, shared their best wishes and blessings for the newest member of their family.

Last month in March, the popular TV personality shared stunning…