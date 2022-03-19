– Bharti Singh flaunts baby bump latest pregnancy photoshoot soon to become mother tmov

Comedian Bharti Singh is known for her witty style and funny jokes. Whatever happens, his punches are quite onpoint. There is no one who does not laugh at his words. Currently Bharti Singh is pregnant and enjoying this period. Bharti Singh wants to make every phase of her pregnancy memorable. Meanwhile, she has got a maternity photoshoot done with husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. According to the news, Bharti Singh will give birth to the baby in the next month i.e. April and will welcome her.

Comedian’s photoshoot viral

In the photoshoot done by Bharti Singh, she is seen in a ruffled dress of pastel sky rosy color. The sleeves have a ruffle. There is a big flower on the front, which is buttoned. Bharti Singh’s makeup is looking very well. She has kept her hair open and has turquoise color and pink flowers in the background. The photo has been clicked by ‘The Looney Lens’.

Bharti Singh’s husband Harsh Limbachiyaa is also taking special care of his lady love. Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa have also shared some more photos, in which she is seen sitting on a mat. At the same time, Harsh is seen posing in the camera holding Bharti Singh’s baby bump. Fans are very fond of this maternity photoshoot of Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa. It is being discussed everywhere.

Celebs are showering their love on these pictures of Bharti. Most of the people are giving their reaction on the photos of the couple with heart emoji. A user has described Bharti and Harsh as a cute couple. Another user wrote – You both are looking very cute, but most of all Bharti Didi. The sizzling chemistry of the couple can also be seen in the photos.

Both are uploading the moments of pregnancy period on a YouTube channel by converting them into videos. Fans are getting to know from this how much Bharti Singh is enjoying in this phase. Recently both of them have prepared the nursery of the baby. Bharti Singh is hosting the talent reality show ‘Hunarbaaz’ these days. It stars her co-host husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. Bharti was also seen in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. He is one of the main people of Kapil Sharma’s team. However, Bharti has not been seen in this show for a long time.