Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa document their baby’s birth journey, Call it ‘biggest shoot of their lives’

Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are overjoyed after welcoming a baby boy into their family. On the 3rd of April, they became parents for the first time, and since then, well wishes have poured in for the couple. It is an extremely beautiful time for them. The couple has a YouTube channel together called ‘LOL (Life of Limbachiyaa’s)’ where they often share glimpses of their lives together. So it is no surprise that just today, they shared a vlog of the entire birth journey starting right from when they went to the doctor to the last day of Bharti’s pregnancy.

As the couple rode to the hospital, Haarsh confessed that it felt like they were going for a shoot but in reality, they weren’t. So, Bharti butted in with a beautiful add-on and said that they were headed to…