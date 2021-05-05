ENTERTAINMENT

Bharti Singh is not doing baby plan because of this, narrated her pain

The famous TV reality show Dance Deewane is making headlines. Sonu Sood has entered the show. The episode was very emotional. Even host Bharti Singh, who made everyone laugh, could not hold back her tears. She also discusses her family planning. A contestant performs a dance in the show. In which a 14-day-old child dies due to corona. The act was built on a true story. Everyone gets very emotional.

Bharti Singh also becomes very emotional. Bharti cries, “We are thinking of planning a child. But I do not think of such things and diseases, that we should talk to each other because I do not want to cry in this way. Bharti has already discussed baby planning ‘. He had said, ‘I want to be a mother. Harsh and I were also thinking of planning a baby in 2020. But looking at the corona virus crisis, I don’t want to take any risk ‘

He said, ‘The child does not want to plan under such stress. I want my child to grow up in a healthy environment. Currently, going to the hospital while pregnant is risky. We will wait for another year. Talking about Bharti and Harsh, both of them got married on 3 December 2017. Both had a 5-day function at the Destination Wedding in Goa.

